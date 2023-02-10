Open in App
El Paso, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso International Airport expands non-stop flights to Long Beach, Orlando

By Kerry Mannix,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZAVyf_0kjL3adr00

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso travelers will soon be able to fly directly to Long Beach, California and Orlando, Florida with Southwest Airlines from El Paso International Airport.

Daily service to Long Beach Airport will begin July 11, and weekly flights to Orlando International Airport will be serviced on Saturdays starting September 9.

“These two new flights mark the 28th and 29th new service announcements since 2015 when the City created its first-ever strategic plan. Increasing direct flights was at the top of the list. These announcements demonstrate our commitment to expand air service and meet the public’s expectations for more flights to different destinations,” said City Manager Tommy Gonzalez.

Tickets to Long Beach and Orlando are on sale now at southwest.com .

The post El Paso International Airport expands non-stop flights to Long Beach, Orlando appeared first on KVIA .

