Open in App
West Virginia State
See more from this location?
KOIN 6 News

Flowers that might send the wrong message on Valentine’s Day

By Jocelina JoinerSam Kirk,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bOne4_0kjL3Zi000

( WBOY ) — It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and you might be looking for a bouquet to get for your special someone, but there are some flowers that carry meanings you might not want to send.

According to the Farmers Almanac , countries throughout Europe and Asia have recognized the language of flowers for centuries, while flower symbolism became popular during the 1800s.

The Almanac also said that during the Victorian era, flowers were primarily used to send nonverbal messages.

“Different cultures assign varying ideas to the same species, but the fascination with ‘perfumed words’ persists just the same,” said the Almanac, which added that flower meanings and traditions have changed over time.

Today, flowers have the potential to express just about every conceivable sentiment, but for Valentine’s Day, there are some you may want to avoid since their meanings are far from romantic.

Begonia – Beware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MqjCB_0kjL3Zi000
Begonias (Liz Hafalia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

A warning sign isn’t usually what you want to set with a potted plant or bouquet. Instead, consider something like a pink camellia which means longing for you.

Valentine’s Day activities and gifts in West Virginia that aren’t chocolates and flowers

Butterfly weed – Let me go

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwmVq_0kjL3Zi000
Butterfly weed (AP Photo/The Independent, Kevin Goldy)

Unless you are shooting for a Valentine’s Day breakup, butterfly weed might not be the best symbol. Instead, consider getting daffodils, which symbolize regard or unequalized love.

Yellow carnation – Distain, disappointment, rejection

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kjvVV_0kjL3Zi000
Piles of carnations (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

That’s not the kind of thing you want to convey on a day meant to express the joy of love. Instead, try white, red or pink carnations, which have much more positive and romantic meanings about pure and deep love.

Geranium – Stupidity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FNYI_0kjL3Zi000
Geraniums (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

Valentine’s Day isn’t only about telling your partner they are beautiful or handsome. While geraniums mean stupidity, clematis, a similar-looking flower, means mental beauty.

Hyacinth – Sport, game, play

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HzMOF_0kjL3Zi000
Wild Hyacinth (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

It might not be the best idea to give your Valentine a flower that says you are playing games. Instead, show your love with a white chrysanthemum, which means truth.

West Virginia one of the best places to have a wedding

Lavender – Distrust

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H0pr2_0kjL3Zi000
Lavender (Boglarka Bodnar/MTI via AP)

Distrust is definitely not a message you want to send to your significant other on Valentine’s Day, or probably ever. If a wildflower is what you have in mind, consider honeysuckle instead since it is a symbol of the bonds of love.

Orange lily – Hatred

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Ksvv_0kjL3Zi000
Orange lily (Photo credit: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Lilies are generally thought of as a flower of spring, but orange ones mean the opposite of love, according to the Almanac. Other colors of lilies have more romantic connotations. Try either a white lily, which means heavenly, or a yellow lily, which symbolizes happiness or walking on air.

Marigold – Grief, jealousy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UhcQu_0kjL3Zi000
A bee sits on a marigold flower. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Marigolds aren’t typically included in bouquets, and maybe there’s a reason for that. But if you want a flower that you can plant in your garden later, consider instead a dwarf sunflower as a symbol of adoration.

Rhododendron – Danger, beware

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YvOSn_0kjL3Zi000
Flowers from a Rhododendron bush are reflected in a small puddle of water. (Mark Moran/The Citizens’ Voice via AP)

West Virginia’s state flower doesn’t have the most positive meaning, according to the Almanac. If you want something that’s still native to the state, consider a fern, which can symbolize magic, fascination and secret bonds of love.

Yellow rose – Jealousy, decrease of love, infidelity

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZG6UW_0kjL3Zi000
Yellow roses (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

While a more unique rose might be a popular choice for Valentine’s flowers, yellow ones in particular carry a negative meaning. Instead, consider a classic red rose, which means “I love you,” or a pink rose, which symbolizes happiness.

Tansy – Hostile thoughts, declaring war

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xIv9_0kjL3Zi000
A bee sits on a tansy plant. (Photo by SILAS STEIN/dpa/AFP via Getty Images)

If you’re looking for something to counteract the meaning of tansy, chamomile means patience in adversity, according to the Almanac.

Evergreen clematis – Poverty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fonoh_0kjL3Zi000
Clematis stands (Photo by Clemens Bilan/Getty Images)

A flower nicknamed Old Man’s Beard and that means poverty might not be the best symbol to give your partner on Valentine’s Day. Instead, try goldenrod, which means encouragement and good fortune.

Poisonous plants to keep away from your pet this holiday season

While cut flowers are popular for Valentine’s Day, the Almanac also suggests forgoing them altogether and gifting your sweetheart a flowering plant instead.

“The instant flowers are cut, they begin their journey towards death,” the Almanac said. “With a flowering plant, especially cold-loving cyclamen or hellebores, the gift is just the beginning!”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
‘Portlandia’s’ Fred Armisen spotted in Portland
Portland, OR2 days ago
Video: Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating boyfriend attacks own attorney in court
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Former Cowboys player Emmitt Smith announces death of his father
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA1 day ago
Alligator’s mouth taped shut since December, says Florida resident
Brandon, FL2 days ago
Nationwide warrant issued for MTV reality show alum
Orland Park, IL1 day ago
Stars of MTV’s ‘Ex on the Beach Couples’ talk new series
Portland, OR4 hours ago
WATCH: Woman fights off attacker in Florida gym
Tampa, FL10 hours ago
Officials: Portland man dies after crashing motorcycle while fleeing police
Portland, OR1 day ago
This Portland pine may be the world’s tallest tree planted on top of a high-rise
Portland, OR1 day ago
TriMet bus strikes, kills pedestrian near Gateway Transit Center
Portland, OR2 days ago
Police: Armed man robs 2 businesses, strikes employee with gun
Tigard, OR2 days ago
Former soldier accused of attempting to incite riots in Downtown Portland
Portland, OR23 hours ago
Kohr Explores: Hundred of beers on tap at ilani BrewFest
Ridgefield, WA10 hours ago
Man reunites with crashed speedboat exposed by Lake Mead after 46 years
Las Vegas, NV8 hours ago
Woman claims Catholic church denied Communion because of rainbow masks
Englewood, CO1 day ago
Suspect in street racing death of mother arrested months after indictment
Portland, OR7 hours ago
Portland Parks & Rec has hundreds of jobs to fill ahead of summer
Portland, OR1 day ago
MSU student who experienced Newtown tragedy: ‘2nd mass shooting that I have lived through’
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Suspected East Portland serial assaulter arrested, police seeking additional victims
Portland, OR1 day ago
One person injured in reported shooting in North Portland
Portland, OR1 day ago
Gresham firefighter honored with procession, memorial service
Gresham, OR23 hours ago
Officials: 2 in critical condition after officer-involved shooting
Wilsonville, OR2 days ago
1 dead, 1 injured after t-bone crash on Highway 18
Mcminnville, OR22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy