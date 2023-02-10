Open in App
New York City, NY
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Brings Wild Flair in Snakeskin Jacket & Silk Dress With Slingback Pumps to L’Agence NYFW Show

By Ashley Rushford,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CC43x_0kjL3Lb400

Nicky Hilton stepped out in sleek style for the L’Angence fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 9.

The French Sole fashion designer was spotted making her way to the event in classic closet staples. For the high-fashion affair, Hilton donned a snakeskin jacket. The piece had wide lapels with a belted waist and zipper detailing at the center.

Underneath, the model wore a long black silk maxi dress. The garment had a plunging scooped neckline and a flowy skirt. To amp up her look, Hilton accessorized with small hoop earrings, a black embellished square handbag and a silver choker necklace.

The media personality parted her hair on the side and swept her blond locs into a high top knot bun. As for makeup, Hilton went with a soft smokey eye and a glossy pout.

Completing the star’s look was a set of black slingback pumps. The silhouette had a sharp, pointed toe and sat atop a small heel. Slingback pumps are one of the most elegant shoe styles that will never go out of style. The heels are a modern staple as they pair well with daytime or evening attire. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

Hilton typically dons glamorous and chic footwear. The “Paris in Love” star favors pointy and platform pumps in neutral tones by Valentino, Chanel and Dior. Her red carpet looks feature similar styles embellished with bows and crystals by Giannico, Mach & Mach and Rene Caovilla. When it comes to off-duty dressing, Hilton wears sharp flats from her own French Sole line, as well as Adidas sneakers.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Hilton’s French Sole collection for the Spring 2022 season.

