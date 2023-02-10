Open in App
The Clemson Insider

Former Clemson player, coach has new coaching gig

By Staff Reports,

6 days ago

A former Clemson standout and staffer has a new coaching gig.

This week, the University of Delaware announced the addition of Corico Wright to the coaching staff as the cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

Wright spent the past four seasons at Furman, where he started as the safeties coach before working with all defensive backs. He also assisted with all of the special teams units while leading the kickoff coverage team.

Prior to Furman, Wright spent one season as the cornerbacks coach at James Madison. He went to JMU following two seasons at Murray State, where he coached the cornerbacks and also assisted with special teams.

Wright spent three seasons at his alma mater, Clemson, where he was a defensive graduate assistant on Dabo Swinney’s staff. Wright worked with the secondary under defensive backs coach Mike Reed and was in charge of the defensive game plans and breakdowns while also assisting in the daily operations of the defense.

Wright tallied 200 tackles along with 17.0 TFL, 5.0 sacks, 11 quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery in a 52-game career (26 starts) at Clemson. He was also an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Academic Honor Roll member and was twice Clemson’s third-leading tackler, accounting for more than 150 stops between his sophomore and junior seasons.

As a player and coach at Clemson, Wright was part of eight bowl games and five bowl victories. He helped the Tigers win the 2009 Music City Bowl and 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl as a student-athlete, and he also took part in the Orange Bowl and Meineke Car Care Bowl. During his coaching tenure with the Tigers, the program captured a pair of Orange Bowls and the Russell Athletic Bowl while also reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama in his final season at Clemson.

Wright served as a Bill Walsh Minority Intern with the New York Jets in 2014 as well as with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

A native of Milledgeville, Georgia, Wright graduated from Clemson in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in athletic leadership. He later earned his master’s degree in human resource development from Clemson in 2015.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store.  Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xkrnL_0kjL3Jpc00

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!
