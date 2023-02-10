Minnesota State Patrol: Avoid Super Bowl Sunday DWI by planning ahead

Whether you are cheering for the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, or for your prop bets to hit on Super Bowl Sunday, Sunday's big game comes with a stern warning about driving while intoxicated.

"We know that people are going to go out and enjoy the game, as they should, but we want them to do it responsibly and that's not by making a last second decision about whether or not you should drive," said Lt. Gordon Shank. "Make sure you plan ahead, offer up your house for someone to stay if you can."

According to the state patrol, more than 1,900 have been arrested for driving while intoxicated over the last seven Super Bowl weekends.

Lt. Shank says DWI numbers are higher when it comes to weekends including around the Fourth of July, but Super Bowl Sunday is still an event that creates dangerous roadways.

"We see more drivers that are out going to parties or going to the bar. We do see an increase in the number of drivers that are making that bad choice to drink and drive."

According to data from the Office of Traffic Safety , 414 people were killed in traffic crashes in 2022.

117 people died in alcohol-related crashes.

"We want people to have a great time, we really do," Lt. Shank added. "We just want you to do it safely and get home safely. That's our ultimate goal."

The Minnesota State Patrol is asking motorists to be on the lookout for impaired drivers over the weekend and to call 911 if they see someone the believe may be impaired on the roadway.