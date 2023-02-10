Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
See more from this location?
KMOX News Radio

Two former SLU priests accused of abuse

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rAKqi_0kjL0Zod00

St. Louis University has learned that two of its former priests have been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse. The regional Jesuits’ Province added the men’s names to a list tracking highly probable abuse incidents.

One priest, the late Daniel Campbell, was a faculty member in the late 1950s. The other, David V. Meconi, was working at SLU as recently as 2021. According to the Province, the timeframe of the abuse allegations against him was from 2015-2016. Meconi directed the university's Catholic Studies center.

In a letter to the SLU community, president Fred Pestello said the university is coordinating support for those who were affected. He also urged people to report any instances of abuse.

“Our hearts are with those who have suffered from abuse, and we are committed to supporting efforts to prevent abuse from happening to anyone else,” he wrote. “When people have been victims of harm, we must seek justice with and for them, and assist in the healing they need and deserve. Please give grace and care to yourselves and one another as our community grapples with this painful news in the coming days.”

The statement provided the following resources for those who might need them:

The Province urges anyone who has experienced sexual abuse by a Jesuit to report the offense to law enforcement or child protective services in the locale where the abuse happened. Survivors are also encouraged to advise the Jesuits by calling Carol Zarinelli Brescia, Licensed Clinical Social Worker. She can be reached confidentially by phone at 314-915-7168 or email at ucsoutreach@jesuits.org.

If you are aware of any occurrence of sexual misconduct by a current or former SLU employee, please contact Anna Kratky, Title IX Coordinator, at 314-977-3886 or anna.kratky@slu.edu.

You may also make anonymous reports to SLU’s compliance hotline or 877-525-5669.

The Province urges anyone who has experienced sexual abuse by a Jesuit to report the offense to law enforcement or child protective services in the locale where the abuse happened. Survivors are also encouraged to advise the Jesuits by calling Carol Zarinelli Brescia, Licensed Clinical Social Worker. She can be reached confidentially by phone at 314-915-7168 or email at ucsoutreach@jesuits.org.

If you are aware of any occurrence of sexual misconduct by a current or former SLU employee, please contact Anna Kratky, Title IX Coordinator, at 314-977-3886 or anna.kratky@slu.edu.

You may also make anonymous reports to SLU’s compliance hotline or 877-525-5669.

Copyright 2023 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Listen on the free Audacy app .
Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Louis, MO
‘Black children chosen to be slaves’: Parents call out STL Archdiocese for slavery lesson
Florissant, MO20 hours ago
Missouri won't financially compensate Lamar Johnson for 3 decades of wrongful imprisonment
Saint Louis, MO14 hours ago
Living History: Dr. Keisha Elder, dean of UMSL School of Optometry
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Most Popular
Decision on Missouri man convicted of 1995 murder, soon to be released
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Belleville man convicted after being caught with AR-15 in St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Black leaders rally to speak out against bills to take away local control from St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
The Package Killer Identified Over 30 Years After Killings
Silex, MO1 day ago
Suspect shot and killed in failed carjacking
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Two remain wanted in 2021 St. Louis homicide case
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Missouri School Abandoned for 40 Years – Scene of Hammer Murders
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Living History: Dr. James T. Minor, first Black chancellor of SIUE
Edwardsville, IL3 days ago
Edwardsville school district seeks to dismiss battery claim from golfer's injury suit
Edwardsville, IL16 hours ago
Jefferson Co. family puts pause on fostering after lack of state support
Festus, MO1 day ago
Living History: Dr. Simone Cummings, dean of Walker School of Business at Webster University
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
St. Charles resident’s package mistakenly sent all over the country
Saint Charles, MO2 days ago
‘It just needs to stop, it’s sickening’ Mother of murdered 17-year-old calls on police to step up
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
What’s By Far the Rudest City in Missouri? Well, Excuse Me
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Judge to reveal fate of Lamar Johnson, man serving life sentence for murder, this week
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Lamar Johnson to be set free after wrongful conviction trial finds him innocent in Marcus Boyd's murder
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Former East St. Louis cop sues city for ‘illegally’ demolishing building once owned by Lou Brock
East Saint Louis, IL2 days ago
'It's very traumatizing': Bullets hit St. Louis Dental Center building
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Police investigate double shooting in north St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO23 hours ago
Lent 2023: Where to find a fish fry in St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO11 hours ago
'Tough love': Emerson Electric CEO calls on St. Louis leaders, community to help with region's problems
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
St. Louis Catholics fear archdiocese proposal to consolidate parishes would hurt churches
Saint Louis, MO6 days ago
What’s the oldest city in Missouri?
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Calhoun Officer Arrested Man Two Years Ago Now Charged in Decade-Old Disappearance Case in the Metro East
Pontoon Beach, IL1 day ago
Arnold chiropractor, two employees convicted of fraud
Arnold, MO3 days ago
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Missouri
Saint Louis, MO3 days ago
Woman killed, man seriously injured in St. Louis shooting
Saint Louis, MO6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy