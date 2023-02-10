Two former SLU priests accused of abuse

St. Louis University has learned that two of its former priests have been “credibly accused” of sexual abuse. The regional Jesuits’ Province added the men’s names to a list tracking highly probable abuse incidents.

One priest, the late Daniel Campbell, was a faculty member in the late 1950s. The other, David V. Meconi, was working at SLU as recently as 2021. According to the Province, the timeframe of the abuse allegations against him was from 2015-2016. Meconi directed the university's Catholic Studies center.

In a letter to the SLU community, president Fred Pestello said the university is coordinating support for those who were affected. He also urged people to report any instances of abuse.

“Our hearts are with those who have suffered from abuse, and we are committed to supporting efforts to prevent abuse from happening to anyone else,” he wrote. “When people have been victims of harm, we must seek justice with and for them, and assist in the healing they need and deserve. Please give grace and care to yourselves and one another as our community grapples with this painful news in the coming days.”

The statement provided the following resources for those who might need them:

The Province urges anyone who has experienced sexual abuse by a Jesuit to report the offense to law enforcement or child protective services in the locale where the abuse happened. Survivors are also encouraged to advise the Jesuits by calling Carol Zarinelli Brescia, Licensed Clinical Social Worker. She can be reached confidentially by phone at 314-915-7168 or email at ucsoutreach@jesuits.org.

If you are aware of any occurrence of sexual misconduct by a current or former SLU employee, please contact Anna Kratky, Title IX Coordinator, at 314-977-3886 or anna.kratky@slu.edu.

You may also make anonymous reports to SLU’s compliance hotline or 877-525-5669.

