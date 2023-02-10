Casting Call: Hand models & pizza delivery guys needed this week

PLEASE… Carefully Read All The Info Below Before Submitting For These Projects.

There will be Covid set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid testing, which are paid for by production.

Rose Locke Casting

“MEGALOPOIS” Francis Ford Coppola film

(HAND MODEL)

* Caucasian Female "Hand Double" who can shuffle & deal cards.

18yrs & Older

- Possibly do various Flourishes or Card Tricks.

* Please include photos of Your Hands & a video of you shuffling cards and performing flourishes or tricks (if you know any).

* Fitting: Will Schedule When Booked

* Test: 24-48 hrs prior to Fitting or Filming

(Fitting Bump: $100 - Test Bump: $75)

* Films : Wednesday Feb. 22nd & Thursday Feb. 23rd

* Please include in your email:

- Name / Age / Ht. & Wt. / Previous Experience / Wardrobe Sizes / 3 Pics / Contact info

* Put “CARD SHARK” in the subject line

* Email All Info To: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Rose Locke Casting

“MEGALOPOIS” Francis Ford Coppola film

(DETECTIVES)

* Male & Female Any Ethnicity to portray uniformed & plain clothes Cops. Ages: 25yrs+

* Fitting: Will Schedule When Booked

* Test: 24-48 hrs prior to Fitting or Filming

(Fitting Bump: $100 - Test Bump: $75)

* Films: Tuesday Feb. 21st

* Please include in your email:

- Name / Age / Ht. & Wt. / Previous Experience / Wardrobe Sizes / 3 Pics / Contact Info

* Put “PLAIN CLOTHES” in the subject line

* Email All Info To: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Rose Locke Casting

“MEGALOPOIS” Francis Ford Coppola film

(MEDIA)

* Male & Female Any Ethnicity to portray "Members of the press"

Ages: 25yrs+

- Reporters, Camera Operators, Photographers, Etc.

* Fitting: Will Schedule When Booked

* Test: 24-48 hrs prior to Fitting or Filming

(Fitting Bump: $100 - Test Bump: $75)

* Films: Tuesday Feb. 21st

* Please include in your email:

- Name / Age / Ht. & Wt. / Previous Experience / Wardrobe Sizes / 3 Pics / Contact Info

* Put “REPORTING LIVE” in the subject line

* Email All Info To: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Rose Locke Casting

“MEGALOPOIS” Francis Ford Coppola film

(LIVING STATUES)

* Seeking Males & Females to work as "LIVING STATUES" 18 - 45yrs

- People with experience being Living Statues or Posing for Art Classes

- Specifically those w/Athletic - Bodybuilder type bodies.

- Comfortable being nearly nude & can hold poses for extended periods of time.

** Please submit photos in bathing suits to show off your physique - the skimpier the better. We will be presenting these photos to FFC for approval, so look your best (SELL YOURSELF!). If you don't send the proper photos, you will not be considered.

* Fitting & Possible Makeup Test: TBA ($100 Body Makeup & $100 Prosthetic Bump)

* Films: March. 7th, 8th & 10th

(Please have open availability for these dates)

* Please include in your email:

- Name / Age / Ht. & Wt. / Any Experience / All Sizes / 3 Pics--face/body / Contact info

* Put “MR. LIVINGSTONE, I PRESUME” in the subject line

* Email All Info To: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Rose Locke Casting

“MEGALOPOIS” Francis Ford Coppola film

(DISCO INFERNO)

* Attractive Athletic Males & Females Any Ethnicity who can "Roller Skate/Blade"

- To portray New York City Nightclub Goers - Males may be Shirtless.

18 - 35yrs

* Fitting: Will Schedule When Booked

* Test: 24-48 hrs prior to Fitting or Filming

(Fitting Bump: $100 - Test Bump: $75)

* Films: Tuesday Feb. 14th

* Please include in your email:

- Name / Age / Ht. & Wt. / Previous Experience / Wardrobe Sizes / 3 Pics / Contact info

* Put “DISCO INFERNO” in the subject line

* Email All Info To: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

Rose Locke Casting

“MEGALOPOIS” Francis Ford Coppola film

(SPINNING RECORDS - HIGHER PAY RATE)

* Seeking: REAL Disc Jockey to portray a DJ in the hottest nightclub in New York City!!

- MUST Have Your Own Equipment. 18 - 45yrs

* Fitting: Will Schedule When Booked

* Test: 24-48 hrs prior to Fitting or Filming

(Fitting Bump: $100 - Test Bump: $75)

* Films: Tuesday Feb. 14th

* Please include in your email:

- Name / Age / Ht. & Wt. / Previous Experience / Wardrobe Sizes / 3 Pics / Contact info

* Put “SPINNING RECORDS” in the subject line

* Email All Info To: Extras@RoseLockeCasting.com

* NOTE from DESTINATION CASTING

There will be Covid set procedures that Background talent must follow.

All talent will have a Covid test administered on set.

Destination Casting

“NEW TV FILM”

(PIZZA GUY - FEATURED ROLE)

* Males of Any Ethnicity to portray a "Pizza Delivery Guy" 18 - 34yrs

* Email The Following: Name // Ht // Wt // DOB // All Sizes // Contact Info

* Also Include: 2 Clear Current Photos

- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people

- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up

- No professional photos

- Must be current hair & facial hair

- MUST be a jpeg - no pdf or word document

* Test: Upon Arrival

* Films: Feb. 16th

* Put “PIZZA” in subject line

* Email All Above Info to: SuperExtrasCasting@gmail.com

Destination Casting

“NEW TV FILM”

(WEDDING PARTY)

* Males & Females Any Ethnicity to portray "Groomsmen/Bridesmaids"

25 - 35yrs

* Email The Following: Name // Ht // Wt // DOB // All Sizes // Contact Info

* Also Include: 2 Clear Current Photos

- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people

- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up

- No professional photos

- Must be current hair & facial hair

- MUST be a jpeg - no pdf or word document

* Test: Upon Arrival

* Films: Feb. 21st & Feb. 22nd

* Put “WEDDING PARTY” in subject line

* Email All Above Info to: SuperExtrasCasting@gmail.com

Destination Casting

“NEW TV FILM”

(WEDDING GUEST)

* Males & Females Any Ethnicity to portray "Wedding Guest" 18yrs & Older

* PLEASE submit your pics wearing your Sunday Best or Wedding Guest Attire.

* Email The Following: Name // Ht // Wt // DOB // All Sizes // Contact Info

* Also Include: 2 Clear Current Photos

- NO filters/hats/sunglasses/other people

- 1 full body facing forward & 1 at least chest up

- No professional photos

- Must be current hair & facial hair

- MUST be a jpeg - no pdf or word document

* Test: Upon Arrival

* Films: Feb. 21st - Feb. 23rd

* Put “WEDDING GUEST” in subject line

* Email All Above Info to: SuperExtrasCasting@gmail.com

* NOTE from EXTRAS CASTING ATLANTA

There will be COVID set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid Testing which are paid for by production.

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Untitled Project”

(MULTIPLE DAY SHOOT)

* Males - Dark Hair w/a Middle Eastern / Persian / Asian look. 18 - 24yrs

* To portray the Teen Child of a main character.

* Submit: Name, Age, 2 Recent Photos, Ht., Wt., All Clothing Sizes, Contact info

* Shoot Dates: Wednesday February 22nd

* Put “ALADDIN'S SON” in the subject line

* Email All Your Info To: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“UNTITLED PROJECT”

(GUYS WITH BEARDS)

* Men // Any Ethnicity // Slim to Average Build // Ideally with beards Ages: 50's - 80's

- Ideally with groomed beards // Will portray some specific roles

* Submit: Name, Age, 2 Recent Photos, All Clothing Sizes & Contact info

* Films: Late February thru March

* Put “ROYAL STAFF” in the subject line

* Email All Your Info To: ECApromos2023@gmail.com

* NOTE from HYLTON CASTING

There will be COVID set procedures that ALL background talent must follow accordingly. There’s also Covid Testing which is paid for by production.

Hylton Casting

“Kingdom Business” (S2)

(MULTIPLE ROLES)

* Seeking: Male & Females Any Ethnicity for "Multiple Roles" 18yrs & Older

* Shoots: NOW - April 2023

* Please visit the link below to submit:

HYLTONCASTING.COM/BACKGROUND-ACTORS-DATABASE

Hylton Casting

“ZOLTAR” (S2)

(MULTIPLE ROLES)

* Seeking: Male & Females Any Ethnicity for "Multiple Roles" 18yrs & Older

* Shoots : NOW - May 2023

* Please visit the link below to submit:

HYLTONCASTING.COM/BACKGROUND-ACTORS-DATABASE

* NOTE from CASTING TAYLORMADE

There will be COVID set procedures that Background talent must follow accordingly.

Covid testing is paid for & provided by production.

Casting TaylorMade

“JACKPOT” (Film)

(YOGA MOMS - Director Selection)

* Seeking: Physically Active Females Any Ethnicity for this FEATURED role.

20 - 40yrs

* This role will require some sprinting and physical activity throughout the film.

** We are in need of several background artists to play the Featured Role of YOGA MOMS for several upcoming scenes/days. This is a 5-9 day booking spread out over the course of the entire film. It is vitally important that you are available / local to Atlanta for the duration of filming (March 3rd - April 27th) as dates could possibly change. This is a really unique role in the movie! Anyone whom applies should be in good physical shape, ready to be ACTIVE on set, sprinting / running and throwing safe for set objects is required!

This is not a role for someone that wants to sit around all day.

SCHEDULE:

TBD - Fitting

3/10 (Fri) - Test

3/13 (Mon) -Film

3/14 (Tues) - Film

3/15 (Wed) - Film or Test

3/16 (Thurs) - Film

3/29 (Wed) or 3/30 (Thurs) - Test

3/31 (Fri) - Film

4/3 (Mon) or 4/4 (Tues) - Test

4/5 (Wed) - Film

4/10 (Mon) or 4/11 (Tues) - Test

4/12 (Wed) - Film

4/13 (Thurs) - Film

4/14 (Fri) - Film

* Please upload a photo wearing athletic attire (yoga pants, biker shorts, tank tops, etc).

* There will possibly be a fitting on a TBD date before the first day of filming.

* Once the director has made their picks, we'll let you know which dates you're booked for - (the Group of 5 days or Group of 9 days)

CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR YOGA MOMS -------->

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/jackpot-yoga-moms?

Casting TaylorMade

“JACKPOT” (Film)

(BLONDE ACTRESS - Director Selection)

* Seeking: Physically Active Blonde Female (25 - 40yrs)

- This role will require some sprinting and physical activity throughout the film.

- Think Model/Actress types. Should remain blonde throughout the duration of filming.

- Softball experience a plus!

- Someone will need to throw a shoe at something & have good aim in one scene)

* We are in need of a couple background artists to play the Featured Role of BLONDE ACTRESS for several upcoming scenes/days. This is a 7 day booking spread out over the course of the entire film. It is vitally important that you are available / local to Atlanta for the duration of filming (March 3rd - April 27th) as dates could possibly change. This is a very featured role in the movie! Anyone whom applies should be in good physical shape, ready to be ACTIVE on set, sprinting / running and throwing safe for set objects is required! This is not a role for someone that wants to sit around all day.

SCHEDULE:

TBD - Fitting

3/7 (Tues) or 3/8 (Wed) - Test

3/9 (Thurs) - Film

3/10 (Fri) - Film

3/29 (Wed) or 3/30 (Thurs) - Test

3/31 (Fri) - Film

4/3 (Mon) or 4/4 (Tues) - Test

4/5 (Wed) - Film

4/10 (Mon) or 4/11 (Tues) - Test

4/12 (Wed) - Film

4/13 (Thurs) - Film

4/14 (Fri) - Film

There is a potential fitting on a TBD date before the first day of filming.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR BLONDE ACTRESS -------->

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/jackpot-blonde-actresses?

Casting TaylorMade

“JACKPOT” (Film)

(KARATE WHITE BELT - Director Selection)

* Seeking: Physically Active Male (18 - 40yrs)

- This role will require some sprinting and physical activity throughout the film.

- Karate experience is NOT required, but definitely a plus!

- Wardrobe department with provide your Gi and White Belt

- Please list your karate experience (if any) below.

- Plus upload a photo wearing Athletic Attire or a Gi if you have it.

We are in need of a background artist to play the Featured Role of KARATE WHITE BELT for several upcoming scenes/days. This is a 8 day booking spread out over the course of the entire film. It is vitally important that you are available / local to Atlanta for the duration of filming (March 3rd - April 27th) as dates could possibly change. This is a really unique role in the movie! Anyone whom applies should be in good physical shape, ready to be ACTIVE on set, sprinting / running and throwing safe for set objects is required!

This is not a role for someone that wants to sit around all day.

SCHEDULE:

TBD - Fitting

3/13 (Mon) - Test

3/14 (Tues) - Film

3/15 (Wed) - Film

3/16 (Thurs) - Film

3/29 (Wed) or 3/30 (Thurs) - Test

3/31 (Fri) - Film

4/3 (Mon) or 4/4 (Tues) - Test

4/5 (Wed) - Film

4/10 (Mon) or 4/11 (Tues) - Test

4/12 (Wed) - Film

4/13 (Thurs) - Film

4/14 (Fri) - Film

There is a potential fitting on a TBD date before the first day of filming.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR KARATE WHITE BELT -------->

https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/jackpot-karate-white-belt?

FILM INDUSTRY & VOICEOVER INFO

BEHIND THE CAMERA: “Film & TV Industry Jobs”

* Visit: www.georgia.org

* Go to Menu (top of page)

* Then hit Industries

* Scroll down to Film & Entertainment

* Click On: Georgia Film & TV Production

* Scroll Down & Click On: Industry Jobs & Classes

* Click On: Help Wanted Hotline (crew jobs)

“OFFICIAL INFO”

ALL MINORS must have a Certificate Number from the “Georgia Department of Labor” NO minor can work on any Film/TV set without that Certificate Number. To receive your number visit: www.dol.state.ga.us/public/es/mie/minor/login

“VOICEOVERS”

1. BILL CELLER

* Bill is your guy for everything voiceover related.

* For more information, please visit: billdoesvoices.com

* For any questions, please email: bill@billdoesvoices.com

2. ATLANTA VOICEOVER STUDIO

* Auditions / Demos / Recordings / Workshops / Classes / Resources

* For more information, please visit: AtlantaVoiceoverStudio.com

* Questions? / ADMIN@ATLANTAVOICEOVERSTUDIO.COM

How To Submit Yourself, or Your Vehicle As An “Extra”

Below is a List of Extras Casting Directors around Atlanta

* Extras Casting Atlanta

* Casting TaylorMade

* CL Casting

* Destination Casting

* Hylton Casting

* Catrett Casting

* On Location Casting

* Casting All Talent

* Tammy Smith Casting

* Bill Marinella Casting

* Cab Casting

* Rose Locke Casting

* Game Changing Films (Athletes)

Go to their Website, FB or Twitter page daily and check out the projects they’re casting. Choose one (or more if you’re what there looking for).

GENERIC VERSION

Send the below information to the “Casting Directors” via Email or Link to their Website.

- Three Current Pictures (Head, Waist Up, Full Body) NO glamour shots, iPhone quality is fine.

- (IMPORTANT) Regarding your Pictures, dress as best as possible to the "Role" you're submitting for.

- Your Stats (Height, Weight, Sizes, etc.)

- Your Contact info

- (VERY IMPORTANT) Let the Casting Directors know the exact days you’re available to work.

- (VERY VERY IMPORTANT) Properly fill out The Subject Line of your email

* If you’re right for a role, someone will call you.

* ANYBODY can be an “Extra” – no matter your Age, Shape, Size, or Ethnicity.

* BE PATIENT! Productions have multiple moving parts which at times cause delays.

* DO NOT call the Casting Director after a few days asking about the role.

Again, if they want you, someone will call.

* Please email me w/any questions at: greg.clarkson@audacy.com

* Also see the list on twitter: @getcastwithgreg

Good luck,

Greg