Flint, MI
Entire city of Flint under Boil Water Advisory due to water main break: officials

By Wwj Newsroom,

6 days ago

FLINT (WWJ) - Residents and businesses in the city limits of Flint are being advised to boil their water after a major water main break was discovered on Friday.

The City of Flint said the main break occurred around 10 a.m. on Feb. 10 off Cedar Street near Shelter of Flint.

Officials and crews from the City of Flint Water Department are at the scene working to repair and restore water service, a news releases stated.

Residents were instructed to boil water used for cooking and drinking until further notice. City officials also stated that water pressure may fluctuate and become low as repairs are being made to the water main.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates.

