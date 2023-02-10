Open in App
KYMA News 11

Quechan Casino celebrates 14th anniversary

By Abraham Retana,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gDuUU_0kjKysmw00

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A local casino is getting ready for a big celebration.

The Quechan Casino will celebrate its 14th anniversary.

The festivities are kicking off on Sunday, February 12 with the NFL's big game and two major concerts next week.

"We are very happy to offer two fantastic shows for entertainment lined up. we have country superstar Dustin Lynch on Thursday one of the top artists of 2022 so we're happy to have him here celebrating our anniversary and on Friday we have regional Hispanic Los 2 Carnales," said Quechan Casino Executive Director Kyle Gawhorp.

To wrap up the weeklong celebration, the casino will have a car-racing giveaway on Saturday, February 19 with the chance to win a 2023 car.

The post Quechan Casino celebrates 14th anniversary appeared first on KYMA .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without Warning
Scottsdale, AZ13 days ago
AWC hosts open mic and artists’ showcase in Parker
Yuma, AZ7 days ago
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"
Scottsdale, AZ7 days ago
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Arizona Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Watch: African serval on the loose in Arizona
Chandler, AZ2 days ago
Long Rumored Chicago Restaurant Finally Set to Open
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
'Super Ball' arrival proclaims beginning of Super Bowl LVIII celebrations
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy