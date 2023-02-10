Open in App
Carmel, IN
See more from this location?
News 4 Buffalo

Classified document discovered during search at Pence’s home, spokesman says

By Matt Adams,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DYty_0kjKyoVG00

CARMEL, Ind. — Federal authorities found an additional document with classified markings at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence during a Friday search.

That’s according to a spokesperson for Pence.

Investigators spent about five hours at the former vice president’s Indiana home to look for any potential classified documents at the location.

The FBI showed up around 8:45 a.m., law enforcement sources confirmed. The residence borders both Zionsville and Carmel; the Carmel Police Department has blocked off the entrance. Carmel police said they were in the area for traffic control and were “not involved in assisting the FBI.”

By 2 p.m., law enforcement had departed the area.

Federal authorities didn’t confirm the reason for Friday’s activity, but Pence adviser Devin O’Malley confirmed it was related to the earlier discovery of classified documents at the home. O’Malley said investigators spent about five hours at the site and recovered one document with classified markings and six addition pages without such markings:

Following the discovery and disclosure of a small number of potentially classified documents that had inadvertently been transported to his home in Indiana, Vice President Pence and his legal team have fully cooperated with the appropriate authorities and agreed to a consensual search of his residence that took place today. The Department of Justice completed a thorough and unrestricted search of five hours and removed one document with classified markings and six additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president’s counsel.

Last month, Pence’s attorneys handed over a small number of classified documents that had been discovered at the residence. The former vice president said he took “full responsibility” for the documents and promised to cooperate with the investigation.

A personal familiar with the case said Friday’s search was conducted with a member of Pence’s legal team present. The Department of Justice was given “unrestricted access” to the home. The former vice president was out of town, having traveled to the West Coast to welcome new grandchildren.

The search included any potential classified documents and those that the DOJ believed may be original Presidential Record Act documents. This was the same level of search undertaken at locations connected to President Joe Biden, whose vice presidential documents are also being scrutinized.

National outlets reported last week that the FBI was planning to search Pence’s home for additional documents, as well as his office in Washington, D.C.

Marc Short, Pence’s former chief of staff, told CNN that Pence would give the FBI access to the residence in order to look for any additional classified material.

Short told CNN’s Jake Tapper earlier this week that such a search was “not too far off into the future,” according to The Hill.

Pence has also been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Three arraigned following joint cocaine trafficking investigation
Buffalo, NY27 days ago
Wake Up! Wags: Bodie
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
Rochester, NY5 days ago
BPD releases video of woman being pulled from Niagara River near Bird Island Pier
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
How to make chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Animal that pre-dates dinosaurs arrives on Wake Up
Niagara Falls, NY3 days ago
Person lunges at Tops mass shooter, proceedings resume after delay
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Wingo will not seek re-election, Everhart seeks endorsement
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Buffalo mass shooter apologizes to families at sentencing: “I can’t believe I actually did it”
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Structure fire breaks out at Lockport apartment complex
Lockport, NY5 days ago
Girls hockey champs: Kenmore/Grand Island/Lockport, Monsignor Martin
Kenmore, NY2 days ago
Into the Woods actress Diane Phelan joins us on Wake Up
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
WGR’s Howard Simon announces retirement from WGR
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Father, son arrested in alleged kidnapping conspiracy to force an arranged marriage
Lackawanna, NY3 hours ago
Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal metro station stabbing
Buffalo, NY4 hours ago
Williamsville students learn from legends about being a band
Williamsville, NY5 days ago
Attorneys discuss Buffalo mass shooter sentencing
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Stefon Diggs ‘will never apologize for passion,’ frustration over Bills finish
Buffalo, NY1 hour ago
Club Marcella shooting “completely covered” on camera, councilman says
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Starbucks to partner with food delivery service Doordash
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Music Monday: Emily Rodriguez
Niagara Falls, NY3 days ago
Rosamond Gifford Zoo elephant twins make their Big Game ‘Predictions’
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Woman dead, son hospitalized after jumping into Niagara Gorge near Terrapin Point
Niagara Falls, NY3 days ago
Do the losers get a Super Bowl ring?
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
2 adoptable kittens are named for the Bills
Buffalo, NY10 hours ago
Knowing when you should schedule a cancer screening
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
“There’s nothing that’s enough”: Families speak out after sentencing
Buffalo, NY21 hours ago
Mental health advocates warn about dangers of sports gambling
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Town of Clarence looks to move forward with developers on Eastern Hills Mall project
Clarence, NY40 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy