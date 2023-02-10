Open in App
Blue Springs, MO
Blue Springs man pleads guilty to making terror threat

By Heidi Schmidt,

6 days ago

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A Blue Springs man will serve two years probation after admitting he threatened a mass shooting.

Treshawn Hardridge pleaded guilty to first-degree terrorist threat during a hearing Friday. He received a two-year suspended sentence, meaning he will avoid jail time if he successfully completes probation.

As part of his plea, Hardridge admitted posting plans of a mass shooting on social media in June.

Someone saw the Snapchat video and notified Blue Springs police.

Police staked out three different locations across the city, including Hardridge’s home, before arresting him following his post.

At the time of his arrest, detectives said Hardridge formerly attended Blue Springs schools, and had contact with him before this incident.

When a Blue Springs detective interviewed Hardridge following his arrest, the probable cause statement shows Hardridge said he was trying to convey a message through the video and wanted to warn people not to mess with mental health issues.

The document also shows Hardridge told the detective he was being sarcastic in the video, that he is addicted to Percocet, and was supposed to go to rehab the morning of his arrest.

