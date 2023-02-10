Open in App
Charleston, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

MUSC wellness initiative tackles growing mental health concerns in schools

By Megan Fee,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MJxSL_0kjKxFqA00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — An impact report from the Medical University of South Carolina’s (MUSC) Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness is revealing new details about how the center’s school-based initiative has evolved to meet a growing need for mental health care in schools.

According to the 2021-2022 impact report, the initiative reached 19 districts, 204 schools and 126,000 K-12 students.

“We’re partners with the school. We ask the school what is needed, and then we go out and find evidence based, proven programs to address those needs, fill the gaps, synergize with what’s already there,” said Dr. Janice Key, pediatrician and director of the MUSC Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DcGDT_0kjKxFqA00
Source: MUSC

Since it began 12 years ago, in participating schools, the initiative has been proven to significantly reduce the average student body mass index, while raising rates of attendance and high school graduation.

“I’m like the pediatrician for 150,000 kids, and I love that,” Dr. Key said.

Dr. Key said the initiative has adapted to meet new needs with a school-centered framework of wellness, prevention and treatment — shifting its focus from obesity to mental health since the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response to the rise in depression and anxiety, Dr. Key’s team at MUSC designed and implemented activities like art therapy, high school walking groups, taste-testing of fruits and vegetables, and trauma therapy to benefit both students and staff in schools across South Carolina.

“By doing that resiliency work, we hope that we will be upstream, and prevent so many kids from becoming depressed,” Dr. Key said.

Meredith Barnette, a school nurse at James Island Elementary, said she has witnessed this growing trend first hand.

“We’re seeing a lot more anxiety, a lot more depression, a lot more social issues with the kids,” Barnette said.

After trading 20 years in the operating room for a new role in the classroom, the school nurse has implemented a walking path for students, a wellness room for teachers and motivating for challenges for all, even winning an award for her wellness efforts in 2021.

The mom of four winning big — and losing big, too.

“After that first year, which is the year that we won, that summer I made a commitment to get more healthy, and in turn lost 55 pounds,” she said.

Barnette credits the wellness initiative for expanding counseling resources in schools.

In the year ahead, Barnette said she looks forward to continuing her wellness work, along with expanding nutrition education and working on the school’s garden.

“Seeing all of the hard work come to fruition with the children and the staff…it’s just so rewarding, you want to keep doing it,” Barnette said.

For more information on MUSC’s Boeing Center for Children’s Wellness, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charleston, SC
Volunteers lending a hand to Anson African Burial Memorial
Charleston, SC1 hour ago
Summerville man helps those in need of organ transplants
Summerville, SC2 days ago
Local, national leaders discuss rise in hate, anti-Semitism
Charleston, SC21 hours ago
Most Popular
Goose Creek leaders working to improve Redbank Road area
Goose Creek, SC2 hours ago
18-wheeler strikes Cypress Campground Bridge in Berkeley County
Ridgeville, SC3 hours ago
Sen. Tim Scott to kick off ‘listening tour’ in Charleston
Charleston, SC11 hours ago
Southeastern Wildlife Exposition, a major boost for Charleston tourism, returns this weekend
Charleston, SC9 hours ago
Agreement will help restore Polk Swamp near St. George
Saint George, SC1 day ago
City of Charleston gives update on racial bias audit
Charleston, SC3 days ago
Tennessee teenager travels to Charleston with a request for Nikki Haley
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Apartment complex proposed for Ashley Landing Plaza
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Thousands gather at Charleston bus shed for Haley campaign announcement
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Southeastern Wildlife Expo 2023: Everything you need to know
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Let Dorchester County deputies plan a romantic evening for your ex
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Business is blooming at 90-year-old Lowcountry flower shop
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Car seat safety check scheduled in North Charleston Thursday
North Charleston, SC3 days ago
Isle of Palms officials to hold coyote information session
Isle Of Palms, SC3 days ago
Law enforcement, prosecutors participate in “What You Do Matters” training in Charleston
Charleston, SC3 days ago
No threats found at Goose Creek schools after 911 call, police say
Goose Creek, SC1 day ago
Today Show highlights Charleston as perfect ‘winter destination’
Charleston, SC11 hours ago
One injured in shooting at Dollar General in Colleton County
Jacksonboro, SC1 day ago
Fifth graders at Beech Hill Elementary School participate in ‘Shake and Shine’ competition
Summerville, SC5 days ago
1 injured in downtown auto-pedestrian crash
Charleston, SC5 hours ago
Firefighter suffers injury during fire at ‘structurally unsafe’ building in downtown Charleston
Charleston, SC2 days ago
Crews respond to vacant structure fire on Mary Street in downtown Charleston
Charleston, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy