Scarlet Nation

Nate Oats, Alabama basketball players discuss College GameDay spotlight By Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated Managing Editor, 6 days ago

By Tony Tsoukalas • TideIllustrated Managing Editor, 6 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball will be under the spotlight as ESPN’s College GameDay is set to broadcast live from Auburn before Saturday’s clash between ...