The Daily Record

Vital statistics: Wayne, Holmes marriages, divorces, dissolutions

By Public Record,

6 days ago

Marriage licenses

Wayne County

Mason Craig Tomblin, 6268 Hoffman Road, Wooster, and Emma Christine Frelty, 295 E. Long St., Apt. 507, Columbus.

Paul E. Juilleret, 9302 Benner Road, Rittman, and Margaret Ellen Reikowsky, same address.

Luke Jared Boronka, 4826 Algire Road, Bellville, and Joanna L. Gasser, 10148 Eby Road, Sterling.

Nathanael Christian Wolf, 1591 Hackett Road, Dalton, and Katie Lee Besler, 25025 Meadows Ave., Flat Rock, Michigan.

Timothy E. Northey, 4323 Egypt Road, Smithville, and Sandra Lea Elliott, 384 Fox Lake Road, Wooster.

Jeffrey Daniel Lustig, 786 Grove Lane, Orrville, and Miranda Irene Dorothy Marth, same address.

Joseph Bradley Bremenour, 9882 County Road 329, Holmesville, and Kataryna Udrija, 729 Forest Drive, Wooster.

Anthony Guampestangovit, 2610 Victoria St., Wooster, and Suzanne Tara Wagner, 261 S. Milton St., Apt. C-7, Smithville.

Thomas E. Etter, 4054 Mallard Way, Wooster, and Lisa L. Chaney, same address.

Holmes County

Bailey James Boughman, Glenmont, and Jessica Lynn Foust, Glenmont.

Dissolutions

Erica L. Carillon, 6012 Dalton Fox Lake Road, North Lawrence, and Megan P. Carillon, 1852 Brookwood Court, Orrville. They were married in 2017.

Rosanna Yockey, 4626 Graber Road, Fredericksburg, and Jason Yockey, 4929 Fox Lake Road, Smithville. They were married in 2005.

Divorces

Tamara Bercaw, 108 N. Main St., Apt. 3, Orrville, and Brian Bercaw, 2503 Sterling Road, Creston. They were married in 2005.

Paige L. Dull, no address listed, and Todd M. Kelly, C/o Medina County Jail, 555 Independence Drive, Medina. They were married in 2019.

Melody Goldsworthy, 840 Buckeye St., Orrville, and Jack E. Goldsworthy, C/o Wayne County Jail, 201 W. North St., Wooster. They were married in 2016.

Zachary D. Welsh, 16300 Church Road, Dalton, and Melanie Welsh, 1351 Grace Lane, Orrville. They were married in 2011.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Vital statistics: Wayne, Holmes marriages, divorces, dissolutions

