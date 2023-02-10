Ja'Marr Chase on Mayor Pureval's viral video: 'Probably did a little too much'

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval's viral video before the AFC championship game, in which he trash-talked the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has received plenty of responses in recent weeks.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase addressed it Thursday.

Chase received a question about the clip during the Feb. 9 episode of "The Rich Eisen Show." Pureval referred to the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium as "Burrowhead Stadium" in the video, and he made a joke about quarterback Joe Burrow possibly being Mahomes' father.

"I did see the mayor stuff. The mayor probably did a little too much there," Chase said, adding that Pureval was probably "a little gassed," which means excited.

The Chiefs defeated the Bengals 23-20, likely using the trash talk as extra motivation.

"You could see them coming out during warmups, pumped up, ready for the Burrowhead statements," Chase added. "They definitely took that and rolled with it."

The Pro Bowler, however, admitted he would have used "Burrowhead" had the Bengals won the game.

Pureval wasn't the only person to use the phrase. Cornerback Mike Hilton also did during Cincinnati's AFC divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills. But the mayor apologized following the team's loss to Kansas City.

"I will never regret how much passion I have for the city; and certainly for the Bengals," Pureval said to The Enquirer. "I regret that the story became a distraction. I regret any sort of negative attention. As mayor, I do take the job to promote our city seriously. I brag about our city. I take every opportunity to say how great we are."