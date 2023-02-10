Manchester schools to get $1M in grants

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors unanimously approved Tuesday night roughly $1 million in grants for a number of education special projects.

HOW: The funds were granted by the Nellie Mae Education Foundation and the state Department of Education.

The school district received a $900,000 grant, the largest of the four, through the Nellie Mae Education Foundation to identify racial equity barriers in Manchester schools and to design and pilot strategies to address those barriers.