Manchester, CT
Journal Inquirer

Manchester schools to get $1M in grants

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer,

6 days ago
MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors unanimously approved Tuesday night roughly $1 million in grants for a number of education special projects.

WHAT: The Board of Directors voted unanimously to allocate $1 million in grants for a number of school projects, spread across equity, English learning, and helping students apply for federal aid.

HOW: The funds were granted by the Nellie Mae Education Foundation and the state Department of Education.

The school district received a $900,000 grant, the largest of the four, through the Nellie Mae Education Foundation to identify racial equity barriers in Manchester schools and to design and pilot strategies to address those barriers.

