Open in App
Boise City, OK
See more from this location?
KPVI Newschannel 6

Former Boise City Councilmember files amended campaign finance report

By IDAHO PRESS STAFF newsroom@idahopress.com,

10 days ago
Former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez amended her 2022 annual report this week, after questions about her campaign finances arose. It appears the only change...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy