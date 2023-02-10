Deadly shooting of Peoria man by police was deemed 'justified.' Here's the explanation

PEORIA — A fatal shooting of a man by Peoria police officers has been ruled as "justified" by the county's top prosecutor.

State's Attorney Jodi Hoos said in a three-paragraph email on Friday that officers' conduct was within the law and that it appeared that Samuel Vincent Richmond, who went by the nickname "Meatman, " left officers "no choice but to use deadly force."

"As tragic and difficult as Mr. Richmond’s untimely death may be, it appears that Mr. Richmond, although most likely not wanting to hurt anyone other than himself, acted in a manner that left officers with no choice but to use deadly force, often referred to as ‘suicide by police,'" Hoos said. "He made multiple comments about suicide and left a handwritten note that read 'dear Lord… thank you for finally allowing me to rest.. I’m so very tired… I go now to rest at peace…' "

Under Illinois law , police are allowed to use deadly force if an officer “reasonably believes, based on the totality of the circumstances, that such force is necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself or another,” the prosecutor said.

Hoos added that after reviewing the facts of the case, she believed the "course of conduct engaged in by the officers that resulted in the death of Samuel Vincent Richmond was legally justified, reasonable and necessary to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Illinois and themselves from death or great bodily harm."

Officers were called to Martin Luther King Jr. Park about 10:06 p.m. Oct. 3 after two separate ShotSpotter alerts in the area. A day after the shooting, Peoria police Chief Eric Echevarria said Richmond was armed with a gun when he encountered police and that officers felt they had to use deadly force.

Hoos said in her news release that police initially made contact with Richmond, who was near a tree.

"The first officer involved twice told him to 'show me your hands.' He did not comply. Instead, he came out from behind the tree, raised a handgun and pointed it at the officer. The officer then fired. Mr. Richmond fell forward on his knees still holding the gun. Three other officers arrived on scene around this time who also saw him holding a gun. They repeatedly yelled 'drop the gun.' He did not comply, and officers fired more shots," Hoos said, basing her findings on an Illinois State Police report, body camera footage and police reports.

The family's response

Richmond, 59 , was a father of eight. His family and friends have been demanding answers from City Hall as well as the state police regarding what happened. Chama St. Louis, a family spokeswoman, said she was disappointed with the announcement but not surprised.

"To me, there are still as many unanswered questions as we had before," she said. "I know they want to call it suicide by cop, but I think all the details that led up to the shooting matter. I don't think they took that into consideration."

St. Louis referred to the protocols and orders that officers had to follow before they encountered Richmond and then afterward.

"From day 1, they were referring to him as a suspect when they got a phone call that he was suicidal . They approached it as if he did a crime when he did not," she said. "To me, it's ludicrous to think it was suicide by cop when he was not being confrontational with the police."

Police Chief's response

Chief Eric Echevarria released a one-paragraph statement where he said he appreciated the review.

"We appreciate the thorough independent investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police and the Peoria County State’s Attorney into an officer-involved shooting on October 3rd of last year. The investigation concluded that our officers’ conduct was 'legally justified, reasonable, and necessary to protect the health and safety of the citizens of Illinois and themselves from death or great bodily harm,'" he said. "Therefore, the officers will return to full duty. The next step will be an internal review of the event by our Office of Professional Standards."

That means Candice Fillpot, who has been in the department for 17 years; Christopher Heaton, who has nine years on the force; Danny Marx, who has six years on the force; and Andrew Fuller, who joined the department two years ago, will likely return to their previous assignments.

A timeline for when that internal investigation by the department would be completed wasn't given.

In December, the chief released body camera footage and the names of the officers who were involved in the shooting. He did so, he said at the time, in the name of transparency and because he felt the community should know more details.

