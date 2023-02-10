How Will Addition of Texas, OU Change SEC Football Structure?

Take an in-depth look at sample Arkansas Razorback schedules that will be under consideration

FRISCO, Texas – Now that Texas and Oklahoma are definitely coming in 2024 pending their boards of regents voting to agree to certain conditions set forth by the Big 12 and Fox, the first order of business will be how to structure this new 16-team version of the SEC and create conference schedules for the next several years.

When it comes to how to structure things, it has been made pretty clear that the SEC is strongly considering a pod approach rather than a divisions approach since it gives more flexibility in making sure fans get to see all the SEC schools on a more regular basis and lays the groundwork for the future.

With this in mind, we have put together two models built around the pod system.

The first is called the "Makes Sense Model" because it is the one that is most logical. It keeps each pod more balanced based on the past couple of decades of each team's success and cultural considerations.

The second is called the "Alabama Runs Things Model" in case they demand to not be separated from Auburn to ensure the Iron Bowl continues each year.

There are a couple of ways to approach the scheduling. The first is to keep a permanent crossover pod that allows for most of the natural rivalries that have built up over the years of having east and west divisions.

In this case, the teams pick up a pair of teams from the remaining two pods each season. Here's how that would look.

Based on the goals stated by the league over the past few years, this is probably the worst option that can be considered as structured. It means an athlete could roll through the program and never face four teams.

However, there is a way to make this happen. The schedule simply picks up a different pair of teams from the non-permanent pod each year.

In this case, a recruit who sticks around for four years will get a chance to play against every team. The four years that follow the cycle above just flips the location for playing the last two games.

Now, if you're thinking the pod system looks a lot like just having two eight-team divisions, you're right. If the SEC decides it wants to stick with the East-West divisions, it can certainly do that and still run this scheduling approach.

However, if that's the case, then the "Alabama Runs Things" model is a more natural fit for doing that since there's not as much concern about not overweighting a single four-team pod.

Yet, there's a reason the conference is looking at the pod system.

Think where you've seen this before? It follows closely to what the NFL does.

There are two things that almost feel like a given.

1. The SEC isn't done expanding.

2. We're heading toward a future of either two or three super conferences.

The SEC has always been one step ahead of all of the other conferences in terms of being forward-thinking. If the conference is going to add four more teams in the near future, continuing in divisions isn't feasible.

It's better to set precedent for pods and to work out the kinks with a smaller number of schools who have been working together for a long time. That's not a headache you want to deal with if there's six relatively new voices in the conference throwing their two cents into the mix.

As for the super conferences, the SEC has created a built-in way to show the Big Ten and whatever other super conference might pop up how to easily generate automatic qualifiers for the playoffs.

This will be especially important to have in place should the super conferences break away from the NCAA and try to build a playoff system of their own. Having a working model and being able to speak to specifics goes a long way toward getting what you want to have happen.

It will be interesting. We are truly entering a new world of college athletics.

HOGS FEED:

SEC SOFTBALL JUST BECAME MOST DOMINANT LEAGUE IN ALL OF COLLEGE SPORTS

SEC RESET GIVES CONFERENCE CHANCE TO RIGHT A DECADE LONG WRONG

WHAT'S WORTH WATCHING THIS WEEKEND ACROSS THE SEC , PLUS BETTING LINES

NOT TO SAY I TOLD YOU SO ON TEXAS-OU IN 2024, BUT I TOLD YOU SO

WE NO KNOW TEXAS, OKLAHOMA ARE COMING IN 2024, HOW IT HAPPENED

IF NICK SMITH IS BACK AGAINST MISSISSIPPI STATE, WHERE DOES HE FIT IN?

FRIDAY NIGHTS JUST GOT A LOT MORE DIFFICULT FOR RAZORBACK BASEBALL

APRIL 15 SET TO BE RAZORBACK SUPER FAN'S DREAM

FINALLY THE NICK SMITH SAGA PROVIDES A HINT THAT HE MIGHT PLAY

HOGS WILLING TO FIGHT THROUGH INJURIES FOR TEAMMATES

FORMER RAZORBACK TREYLON BURKS MAY SOON BE CATCHING PASSES FROM SEC HEISMAN WINNER IN NASHVILLE

VIDEO SHINES LIGHT ON WHAT'S RIGHT ABOUT SAM PITTMAN, ALSO BIG THING WRONG WITH LAST SEASON

ARKANSAS SENDS KENTUCKY FANS SCRAMBLING FOR THE EXITS WITH FOUR MINUTES LEFT

GAMECOCKS FORWARD WAS SO RATTLED FROM DEVO'S DEFENSE HE VENTED ON IG LIVE AFTER GAME

IS KENTUCKY THE HOGS' BEST CHANCE AT ROAD WIN NEEDED TO FINISH OVER .500 IN THE SEC?

SEC ROUND-UP: ALABAMA FANS MAD AT SABAN, HIGH PROFILE COACH SITUATION AT LSU

ARKANSAS RECIPES CALLS FOR FOUR L'S FROM KENTUCKY WILDCATS

IF NFL DRAFT PROJECTIONS HOLD TRUE, ARKANSAS LB DREW SANDERS COULD JOIN ELITE LIST

HOGS GET BREAKS TO GO THEIR WAY AT END TO GET PAST AUBURN ON ROAD

WE MAY HAVE BEEN TOO QUICK TO ASSUME IT WOULD BE 2025 BEFORE TEXAS, OKLAHOMA IN SEC FAMILY

RAZORBACKS' ANTHONY BLACK SHOWS HIS MATURITY ON A SINGLE NON-PLAY IN WIN OVER SOUTH CAROLINA

SOMEONE IN ARKANSAS IS SITTING ON A STACK OF CASH THANKS TO TOM BRADY'S RETIREMENT

GAMECOCKS ARE HOGS' BEST CHANCE AT SEC ROAD WIN REST OF THE WAY

SEC MEN'S BASKETBALL STANDINGS

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.