Tallahassee Democrat

Biologists discover human remains at St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge

By Kyla A Sanford, Tallahassee Democrat,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HIVWW_0kjKqBYj00

A group of biologists were working along the outskirts of the Cathedral of the Palms Trail - a 6.3-mile loop popular for birding, biking, and running - in the St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge Thursday when they discovered what they thought to be human remains.

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division investigated the 1:15 p.m. discovery and have confirmed the biologists' grim conclusion.

Lt. Jeffrey Yarbrough told the Tallahassee Democrat he could not provide more details, including if foul play was involved or how long the remains were there.

The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office indicated in a news release that, “Detectives are working to confirm the identity of the deceased individual and make notification to next of kin as necessary.”

The St. Marks National Wildlife Refuge in Wakulla County is one of the oldest wildlife refuges in the United States. It provides habitats for migratory birds, sea life, and large mammals on more than 83,000 acres of land spreading across Wakulla, Jefferson, and Taylor counties.

According to its website, 17,350 of those acres are designated as a National Wilderness area.

Democrat Writer Kyla Sanford can be reached at ksanford@gannett.com

