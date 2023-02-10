Open in App
Jonesville, MI
Hillsdale Daily News

Big 8 Girls Hoops Roundup: Reading and Jonesville win Thursday night games

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FCWhD_0kjKq1oi00

HILLSDALE COUNTY — The Jonesville Comets bounced back from their lowest scoring game of the season to have their highest scoring contest of the year in their win over Concord. The Reading Rangers cruised to a win over league rival Union City, thanks to a double-double effort from Aubree Ervans.

Head coach Tom Dunn and the Comets took down Concord 70-45. The team shot 53% from the floor in one of their most efficient shooting nights of the season. The team had a strong scoring effort from every Comet, with the team recording 18 total assists during the game.

Alexis Trine led the Comets with 20 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists. Lyra Nichols had 19 points and three steals. Brooke Owen had seven points, two rebounds and four steals. Julie Mach had two 3-pointers for six points, two rebounds, two steals and two assists. Graven Hager had five points and nine rebounds. Brooklyn Lauwers had three points and two steals. Natalynn Beach had three points and three rebounds. Reese Stanton had three points, seven assists and four steals. Kierstyn Keller had two points, three rebounds and two steals. Korra Estel had two points, six assists and two steals. Morgan Baker had one rebound.

The Comets are now 8-10 this season and host Union City on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Head coach Kevin Bailey and the Rangers won their 12th game of the season in a 60-30 final over Union City. The team is now 7-3 overall in the Big 8. The Rangers were led by Aubree Ervans, who had a double-double of 16 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists. Abby Affholter also had a double-double, recording 11 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

Ariana McDowell had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jenna Londeau had eight points, including two triples. Londeau also recorded three rebounds, one block and three steals. Alexis Engel had six points, two rebounds and four steals. Elizabeth Hamilton recorded two points, three rebounds, two assists and five steals. Maggie Santure had five points and four rebounds. Taylor Engel had two points, three rebounds and a block. Serenity Trott had two rebounds and an assist. Blakeleigh Cornstubble had two rebounds, two assists and a block.

The Rangers had a game scheduled for Saturday against Quincy, but the game was postponed. The team's next match is Jan. 14 against Concord.

