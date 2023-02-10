Pennsylvania toddler freed by firefighters after getting head stuck in cake pan

“She was sitting there eating M&Ms and drinking her sippy cup, watching cartoons,” Meixel said. “She had the pan down enough that it looked like she was wearing a shawl.”
The 911 operator called the Junction Fire Company, who sent a few firefighters to the home to remove Quinnley’s “pan hat.” Local news outlets said the firefighters used tin snips to cut the pan in two places.
“After it was off, she was mad she no longer had that ‘pan hat,’” Meixel laughed, adding that the toddler went back to playing like “nothing ever happened.”
She said she can’t thank Junction Fire enough for coming out and helping free her daughter.
Meixel joked that this type of situation is nothing new with her family, sharing that she got her legs stuck in a plastic chair as a child.
