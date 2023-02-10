Open in App
Carteret County, NC
The Daily News

House Rep. Greg Murphy introduces act honoring victims of 2022 Carteret County plane crash

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06AiFF_0kjKpm3h00

Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday morning to honor the victims of a plane crash in Carteret County last year.

Rep. Murphy introduced the Down East Remembrance Act Thursday, which gives exact latitudes and longitudes of creek locations which will be named after the six plane crash victims, according to a news release from Murphy's office Thursday.

“Last year, Eastern North Carolina was struck by a horrible tragedy," Rep. Murphy said in the release. "One year later, we look to immortalize the six Down East victims so that they will never be forgotten. While I cannot imagine the immense pain their families are still feeling, it is my hope that this bill will bring some consolation and closure. I am grateful for my colleagues in the North Carolina delegation for joining me in this effort.”

The release said Senator Thom Tillis and Senator Tedd Budd will lead a companion bill to the act in the United States Senate.

The six victims being honored and named in the act are Noah Styron, 15; Hunter Parks, 45; Kole McInnis, 15; Stephanie Fulcher, 42; Jacob Taylor, 16; and Daily Shepherd, 15.

“Eastern Carolina continues to grieve the victims lost in the tragic plane crash last year,” said Sen. Tillis in the release. “I am proud to introduce legislation to name creeks in honor of the North Carolinians who lost their lives on that fateful day. I thank Congressman Murphy for his leadership in this effort and hope my colleagues will take swift action to take up and pass this legislation.”

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@jdnews.com.

