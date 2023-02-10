Alexandria hospital to teach lifesaving skill to public Saturday and again Feb. 25

Chest compressions, or hands-only Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation, is a skill Rapides Regional Medical Center wants to encourage the public to learn.

On Saturday and on Feb. 25, Rapides Regional Medical Center is hosting two free “Hands Only CPR Demonstrations” from 9-11 a.m. at the Rapides Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Participants will have a chance to learn how to properly do chest compressions while practicing on CPR mannequins. A cardiologist will also be on hand to answe questions. For information, visit the Rapides Regional Medical Center Facebook page.

“There are many situations where this would be helpful. We want to make it more available and get people to understand this is not hard, anyone can do it. It’s very simple instructions and you don’t have to be certified,” said cardiologist Dr. Kanna Posina.

American Heart Association statistics show that about half a million Americans die of cardiac arrest annually, Posina said. There’s a 90% mortality rate if they are not treated.

“Another way to put it, only 10% of the people survive,” he said.

Chest compressions can improve the survival rate.

What is cardiac arrest?

“Sudden cardiac arrest is when the heart malfunctions and suddenly stops beating. A heart attack is a ‘circulation’ problem and sudden cardiac arrest is an ‘electrical’ problem,” the American Heart Association says.

But, a heart attack could lead to cardiac arrest, Posina said.

“A heart attack is when one of your arteries that supplies blood to your heart becomes blocked and that causes the blood supply to your heart to be cut off,” he said, adding that it can cause chest pain.

If there is not adequate treatment, or if it is a major heart attack, that can lead to cardiac arrest.

“In a cardiac arrest, a heart can stop for multiple reasons,” Posina said. For example, if you’re in a car crash and lose a lot of blood, that can cause a cardiac arrest.

Most cardiac arrests happen at home

About 70% of cardiac arrests occur in the home, Posina said. Doing chest compressions improves the chances of a loved one surviving because it ensures blood is circulating throughout the body until you can get advanced medical care.

Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone

As you get older, the risk of cardiac arrest is higher, but it can essentially affect anyone.

“Even young people, especially if they have any congenital problems they were born with, that can affect their heart,” Posina said. “Or sometimes you can have non-related heart problems that can cause you to have a cardiac arrest.”

Why are chest compressions important

Chest compressions get the blood flowing to vital organs like the heart, brain and kidneys and keep them functioning, Posina said.

Performing chest compressions at a rate of 100-120 and about 2 inches deep into the chest makes sure there’s adequate supply.

“It’s not equivalent to the heart beating on its own, but at least it’s very close,” he said.

No mouth to mouth is needed

One of the reasons why some have gotten away from mouth-to-mouth is that bystanders may not be willing to help strangers, Posina said. With chest compressions, as long is the blood is circulating and the lungs are not functioning, blood is still getting the major organs.

Anyone can do chest compressions

When you are in that situation, you don’t have to be certified to save someone’s life, Posina said. You just need to know what to do and how to do it.

“We had stories of kids in high school and middle school that have done compressions that have saved their parents’ lives. It’s not a skill that’s hard to acquire. And there are a lot of resources nowadays with social media and outside resources through websites and Facebook that have a lot of videos that you can watch,” he said.

Can cardiac arrest risks be minimized?

Healthy lifestyles can reduce risks of cardiac arrests but there are so many other factors that can cause a cardiac arrest.

“For a heart attack causing cardiac arrests, you can say there are ways to reduce the risk,” said Posina. “However, there are certain things that are not in our control. For example, you can have a blood clot in your leg because you traveled somewhere. And that blood clot can travel to your lung and cause a cardiac arrest as well.”