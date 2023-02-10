Clemson basketball at North Carolina scouting report, score prediction

One team was picked preseason No. 1 in the country. The other was picked to finish four spots from the bottom of the ACC.

And yet both teams, coming from such different points, are playing Saturday afternoon in a game that could very well determine their postseasons.

Clemson is a surprising leader of the ACC, tied at the top with Virginia and Pitt, one-half game in front of N,C, State. The Tigers have lost two straight, dropping out of the Top 25 with defeats against Boston College and Miami. North Carolina has lost three straight to Pitt, Duke and Wake Forest.

Before a setback at Boston College, Clemson had won 10 of 11 games to position itself at the top of the standings.

Clemson basketball key player trends

Hunter Tyson (16.1 points, 9.8 rebounds) has been so consistent as a double-double threat and leader of such an unexpected top team in the ACC that he cannot be overlooked as ACC player of the year. In the past six games, he’s averaged 17.5 points and 9.5 rebounds.

PJ Hall (14.3 points, 5.4 rebounds) got off to a bit of a slow start after offseason surgeries but in the past seven games and has averaged 18.6 points and that includes an off-night (3-for-12 shooting) at Boston College, where he still had nine rebounds.

Chase Hunter (14.1 points, 86 assists) missed two games recently with a recurring foot injury and did have 26 points against Florida State, but it can’t be ignored that he also scored11 points combined in two of the last four games against Miami and Duke.

Brevin Galloway (10.8 points) in his last two games since recovering from an injury has scored 14 and 15 points. He’s viewed as an outside threat but is actually just 7-for-24 on 3-pointers (29.1 percent) in his last four games and only 33 percent on the season.

North Carolina basketball key player trends

Armando Bacot (17.5 points, 11.3 rebounds) in six games since recovering from an ankle injury has averaged his usual 17.8 points and has been in double-digit rebounds five times.

Caleb Love (16.6 points, 71 assists) scored 24 points in UNC’s last game, and that was his most since a career-high 34 against Alabama in November. But he had 22 two games ago and hasn’t been held to less than 12 in the past six games.

RJ Davis (15.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 79 assists) had 16 points in his last game but that was the most in four games as he’s gone 2-for-19 on 3-pointers.

Pete Nance (10.6 points, 6.0 rebounds) had 21 points recently at Syracuse and has reached double digits in three of the past four games. But he has 11 total points in three of the last seven.

Clemson basketball vs North Carolina rankings

NET – North Carolina 45, Clemson 69. RPI – North Carolina 37, Clemson 68. Sagarin – North Carolina 34, Clemson 62. KenPom – North Carolina 37, Clemson 72. ACC scoring offense – North Carolina 4 (77.9), Clemson 8 (73.8). ACC shooting percentage – Clemson 5 (46.1), North Carolina 10 (44.1). ACC shooting defense – Clemson 1 (39.7), North Carolina 8 (43.5). ACC 3-point shooting – Clemson 4 (36.4), North Carolina 15 (30.5). ACC rebounding margin – North Carolina 2 (+5.2), Clemson 6 (+1.4). ACC assist-to-turnover margin – Clemson 7 (1.2), North Carolina 12 (1.1).

Clemson basketball score prediction vs. UNC

Clemson 72, North Carolina 70 – These teams are both fighting for survival in NCAA tournament talk, but it seems more important to Clemson. It just means more to Clemson.