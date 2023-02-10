Kleiman says Grizzlies were aggressive at trade deadline

Zach Kleiman got the misconceptions out of the way early.

A few weeks ago, many believed that the Grizzlies may be content to sit back at the trade deadline and protect their current group. They had won 11 straight games. They were tied atop the Western Conference with Denver.

But that idea, according to Kleiman, the vice president of basketball operations and general manager for the Grizzlies, was never exactly the case.

“At any point in time, including this deadline, we were willing to be aggressive, maybe even overly aggressive if we could get the right player,” Kleiman said. “There have been deals we explored very aggressively at past deadlines for players that we would have been thrilled to have; players that could have helped us then and beyond.

“At this deadline, there were several guys where we made offers that if they were accepted, y’all would have said, ‘You went way too far with what you’ve done there.’ But the reason we explore opportunities like that is because we have a ton of belief in this group.”

He went on to expand on this thought.

“The thing that we are solely focused on is bringing a championship to Memphis,” Kleiman said. “That’s what we are motivated by. We are trying to build that in a sustainable way, and I think we have done that. But, there is nothing about building a team sustainably that forecloses us from going out and being incredibly aggressive, trading draft picks or what we need to trade to acquire guys that would be true difference-makers that we can add to our core. There were several ways in which we looked at moves like that, and were aggressive making moves like that at this deadline.”

A couple of those deals, as reported by ESPN’s Zach Lowe, included offering every possible first-round draft pick and pick swap (plus players to match salary) with the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant, and offering three first-round picks (plus players to match salary) for Raptors wing OG Anunoby.

In the end, Durant didn’t want to play in Memphis. He wanted to play in Phoenix. Kleiman did not mention Durant by name, but did comment on players choosing to play elsewhere.

“I think it’s been fantastic to see over the last few years, from where we started to where we are now, that the idea of joining the Grizzlies is something I think is very exciting to players around the league,” Kleiman said. ... At the same time, yeah, you can’t force a player to want to join a team. There are those dynamics out there at times.”

The deal that the Grizzlies did make was shipping out Danny Green and three second-round picks in order to land Los Angeles Clippers sharpshooter Luke Kennard.

But more on Kennard in a second.

The Grizzlies spoke highly of Green from the moment the 35-year-old was brought in over the summer. He was going to be the veteran leader that could elevate the maturity of the locker room. The franchise believed he was doing that, and Kleiman spoke highly of him again on Friday.

But they traded Green, ultimately, because they felt Kennard’s fit in their system could help alleviate a clear team weakness: half-court offense and shooting.

So what now? Steven Adams is the oldest player on the team at 29 years old. Are they past the point of needing a veteran in the locker room?

“When you lose games, everyone starts asking, ‘How do we pull ourselves out?’ and ‘How do we get back to playing Grizzlies basketball?’ ” Kleiman said. “We have one of the youngest teams in the NBA still. In NBA history, we have one of the youngest teams that is competing at the level that this team is competing. We are sitting right now at second in the West.

“As I have said ad nauseam at this point, (the process) is not linear, especially with a bunch of guys in their early 20s. Credit to them. I’d much rather have a bunch of guys that believe in themselves and have confidence in themselves to go out and do something special together. I back them 100%. Yeah, there is going to be growing pains and it’s not going to be linear to get to where we want to get to. But we are going to get there.”

A contender right now?

The Grizzlies will admit, the Western Conference undoubtedly got better at the trade deadline.

The Dallas Mavericks added Kyrie Irving. The Los Angeles Lakers have serious role players again. The Suns landed perhaps the best scorer in the NBA (Durant).

“It seems like every superstar ever is in the West now,” Grizzlies shooting guard Desmond Bane said Friday morning.

But Memphis won’t count themselves out.

“We view ourselves as a team that is right in the thick of the West,” Kleiman said. “... We view ourselves with a chance to compete for a championship this season.”

When asked again if he believes the team is a true championship contender as currently constructed, Kleiman added:

“I have a ton of belief in this group that we have put together. We are in a position where, yes, teams went out and tried to bolster what they are bringing to the table. I think we have been adapting, especially lately, to no longer being the hunter, and becoming the hunted. We have put ourselves in a position where we are one of the most competitive teams in the league and I believe our group is ready to go out and compete at the highest level. We are of course motivated by one thing: Trying to win a championship this year and beyond.”

Kennard slides in

Kennard will not be with the Grizzlies on Friday night when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. As of Friday morning, the guard was still in transit to Memphis and needs to pass his physical.

Kennard has not been a part of the Clippers usual rotation this season, but the Grizzlies believe that he is a better fit for their own system and capable of doing more than he did in Los Angeles.

“We think that in adding Luke Kennard we addressed probably the biggest need on our roster, which is not just a shooter, but also a scorer,” Kleiman said.

“I think the way Luke has been used in the past, especially his last year in Detroit when he had the ball in his hands a lot more – having someone that can add a level of dynamism to the offense will definitely open up the floor more. We want to surround Ja and the group with as much shooting as we possibly can, and now with (Bane) and Luke Kennard we have two of the very best shooters in the league.”

On the buyout market

Kleiman said the Grizzlies will not be acting in the NBA’s buyout market this season.

The roster is already at its maximum number of players and a trade did not consolidate to put them in an advantageous position to sign someone new.

What now?

The Grizzlies still have all of their first-round picks moving forward, as well as a future first-round pick from Golden State in 2024 (protected top four).

They also are approaching free agency with most of their core pieces signed or expected to be extended (like Bane).

One player with a bit more mystery is Dillon Brooks, who did not get an extension done this offseason with the team. He will enter free agency this summer and could walk out the door with benefits for Memphis, if the Grizzlies aren’t able to work out a new deal.

“Dillon Brooks is a huge part of this team and was not someone who was shopped or anything to that affect at the deadline,” Kleiman said. “He is someone we view as a critical component of this group, and we hope he can play a big role for us for years to come.”

Since Brooks wasn’t traded, the Grizzlies will move forward with him in hopes he can find his offensive game. Once they get to the offseason, Kleiman will have more flexibility with his chest full of draft assets and players with tradeable contracts.

“There is value to be found in the draft that you can’t find in free agency,” Kleiman said. “We function in an NBA now where a lot of the players you would like to pursue don’t get to free agency because they get extended. That is, at times, the reality of the current collective bargaining agreement.

“I think there are always pathways to try to find guys. If you can find a value proposition in the draft, like what we did with Desmond Bane, that is absolutely one way to team build.

“But, at the same time, we have a lot of guys on this roster that we believe in. If you’re able to monetize those draft picks ahead of time and pre-consolidate, if you will, and push them in for someone you believe in as part of the core for years to come – we still have all these assets. We have them going forward and would have been glad to use them at this deadline. But, we are in a position where our contending window is open. To be in a place to further strengthen that – it takes the right deal– whether it’s pushing in first-round picks or whatever picks for someone to further strengthen the core, we will do it.”