Indiana State
WEKU

FBI finds an additional classified document during 'consensual' search of Pence's home

By Ximena Bustillo,

6 days ago
The FBI confirmed it found an additional classified document during a search Friday at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence.

The search for classified documents as well as materials that aren't classified but are subject to the Presidential Records Act lasted about five hours. Agents removed one document with classified markings plus six additional pages without classification markings.

The consensual search follows a discovery, relayed by Pence's representatives to the National Archives and Records Administration last month, that documents bearing classified markings had been, they said, "inadvertently" boxed up and found in the former vice president's home in Indiana.

The Justice Department then requested "direct possession" of the documents and collected them from Pence's home.

This search is among the latest in a series over the past several months surrounding classified documents found in the belongings of former U.S. leaders.

President Biden is facing an investigation by a Department of Justice special counsel into documents that date back to his time as vice president. Trump is facing investigation by a different special counsel into the improper handling of classified materials that led to an FBI raid in Mar-a-Lago last summer.

NPR's Ryan Lucas contributed reporting.

