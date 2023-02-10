2024 LB Zavier Hamilton announces top 10 schools

2024 linebacker Zavier Hamilton (Photo: Mike Singer/Blue & Gold)

Gulf Breeze (Fla.) Navarre three-star linebacker Zavier Hamilton announced his top 10 schools Friday afternoon. The list includes Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Kansas, LSU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, South Carolina and UCF.

Hamilton is the No. 425 overall prospect and No. 39 linebacker in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 64 player in Florida.

Hamilton has visited Auburn multiple times with his last visit coming on Jan. 28 for the Tigers’ Junior Day.

He told Auburn Live that this last visit seemed more personable and that he was impressed by all of the new buildings that had been put up since his last visit.

“I love Auburn,” Hamilton told On3. “I love this place. My family are big Auburn fans. My step-brother is the biggest Auburn fan you could possibly meet. Auburn is definitely one of my top picks.”

“I’m definitely going to be committing by spring, so maybe like April or May.”

The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Auburn with a narrow lead over Notre Dame to land a commitment from Hamilton.

