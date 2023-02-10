Open in App
Amarillo, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas DPS to offer free active shooter safety training courses

By David Gay,

6 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety will offer a series of free safety training courses in the spring.

According to a news release from the Texas DPS, the courses offered include Texas State University’s Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event training and Stop the Bleed training. The courses will be offered to businesses, churches, schools and other organizations throughout the Texas Panhandle region.

“Each training provides critical strategies, guidance, and planning on how to survive an active shooter situation,” the release said.

For more information on the training courses, individuals are asked to contact Chase Overbeeke, the training coordinator for DPS, at 806-513-8949 or by email.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.

