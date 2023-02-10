Open in App
Owensboro, KY
See more from this location?
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro firefighter arrested on child porn charges

By Jana Garrett,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bg2hP_0kjKkNDz00

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – According to Owensboro Police Department (OPD), Clifford Brandon, 53, of Maceo , a firefighter at Owensboro Fire Station 2, was arrested on charges of child pornography.

A news release says on the morning of February 10, the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) executed a search warrant at Owensboro Fire Station 2. The release says that search ended in the arrest of a city employee serving as a firefighter. City officials note due to the nature of the charges the employee is facing, the employee has been suspended without pay pending the city’s employee disciplinary process.

Firefighters respond to late morning fire in Owensboro

“We are aware of the situation that occurred at a city fire station Friday morning and trust in the Owensboro Police Department to conduct a thorough investigation. The city does not condone this behavior and will move forward with an internal procedure to determine disciplinary actions for the employee,” says Nate Pagan, Owensboro City Manager.

The city has no further comments due to this being an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Owensboro, KY
OPD arrest man wanted for murder in McLean County
Owensboro, KY1 day ago
Most Popular
ISP: Arrest made after violent murder attempt in Perry County
Cannelton, IN23 hours ago
Heidi Carter found guilty in Evansville homicide case
Evansville, IN21 hours ago
New charges filed against Boonville man accused of child molestation
Boonville, IN7 hours ago
EPD investigates liquor store robbery
Evansville, IN13 hours ago
Evansville man charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death
Evansville, IN1 day ago
DCSO: Drunk man leads deputies on chase in stolen pickup truck
Louisville, KY14 hours ago
Evansville woman charged with neglect after infant hospitalized with alcoholic intoxication
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Tell City woman arrested in neglect case
Tell City, IN2 days ago
Evansville woman back on trial in Stinson Avenue case
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Jury deliberating in Heidi Carter trial
Evansville, IN1 day ago
Evansville woman takes plea deal in neglect case
Evansville, IN1 day ago
More details surrounding two-week-old’s death released
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Police: Man wanted in 2021 drug round-up arrested in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Two from Crossville found dead in home identified
Crossville, IL4 hours ago
Circle K shooting victim taken to Evansville hospital
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Mistrial declared in Evansville murder case
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Two arrested after baby’s death in Evansville
Evansville, IN3 days ago
Mother pushing for change on U.S. 60 after son’s death
Morganfield, KY1 day ago
MCSO: Misinformation going around about Calhoun’s Thursday shooting
Calhoun, KY3 days ago
Car crashes into Peephole Bar & Grill
Evansville, IN3 hours ago
WATCH: Evansville PD respond to deadly head-on crash
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Evansville convenience store robbed at gunpoint
Evansville, IN3 days ago
Sheriff: Tree trimmer who received electric shock flown to hospital
Oakland City, IN3 days ago
Meth found after Henderson police chase
Henderson, KY5 days ago
Two elderly people found dead in White County home
Crossville, IL3 days ago
HPD officer passes away after battle with cancer
Henderson, KY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy