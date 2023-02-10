Open in App
Washington State
See more from this location?
News 4 Buffalo

Congress considers repeal of Iraq War authorization

By Hannah Brandt,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQczZ_0kjKkKZo00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Congress may soon claw back some of its war powers from the president.

Lawmakers are considering legislation to repeal two measures giving open-ended authorization for military force in Iraq.

“We were at war with Iraq. Now we’re not,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) said.

Yet, two measures from decades ago are still in place, giving the president a blank check for military force in Iraq. Senators Kaine and Todd Young (R-Ind.) are leading the charge to repeal those authorizations and take back Congress’s war powers.

“I say this as the father of a Marine. It’s so grave and important. We shouldn’t just say ‘oh the president can decide it.’ We should own those decisions, including declaring when a war is over,” Kaine said.

The legislation has support from both parties in the Senate and the House. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) says he also supports the repeal effort, and has plans to bring it up for a vote in the Senate soon.

Not everyone is on board. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) warns Congress needs to be careful about restricting a president’s ability to act in military situations.

“I think we have to keep looking at it and look at how it’s being used,” Scott said. “I want to make sure the President has the authority to make a decision in a quick manner.”

Sen. Kaine argues repealing the authorizations won’t prevent that. He points out that the Constitution does give the president some military power, but only gives Congress the ability to declare war.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Washington State
Music Monday: Emily Rodriguez
Niagara Falls, NY3 days ago
Most Popular
Wake Up! Wags: Bodie
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
How to make chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Animal that pre-dates dinosaurs arrives on Wake Up
Niagara Falls, NY3 days ago
BPD releases video of woman being pulled from Niagara River near Bird Island Pier
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Person lunges at Tops mass shooter, proceedings resume after delay
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
Rochester, NY5 days ago
Into the Woods actress Diane Phelan joins us on Wake Up
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Club Marcella shooting “completely covered” on camera, councilman says
Buffalo, NY3 days ago
Wingo will not seek re-election, Everhart seeks endorsement
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Williamsville students learn from legends about being a band
Williamsville, NY5 days ago
Do the losers get a Super Bowl ring?
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Woman dead, son hospitalized after jumping into Niagara Gorge near Terrapin Point
Niagara Falls, NY3 days ago
WGR’s Howard Simon announces retirement from WGR
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Structure fire breaks out at Lockport apartment complex
Lockport, NY5 days ago
Rosamond Gifford Zoo elephant twins make their Big Game ‘Predictions’
Syracuse, NY4 days ago
Starbucks to partner with food delivery service Doordash
Rochester, NY1 day ago
Stefon Diggs ‘will never apologize for passion,’ frustration over Bills finish
Buffalo, NY1 hour ago
Buffalo mass shooter apologizes to families at sentencing: “I can’t believe I actually did it”
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Knowing when you should schedule a cancer screening
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Buffalo man sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatal metro station stabbing
Buffalo, NY4 hours ago
Charges pending after motorcyclist killed in Niagara Falls collision
Niagara Falls, NY10 hours ago
TSA: Stop putting your pets through X-rays
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
2 adoptable kittens are named for the Bills
Buffalo, NY9 hours ago
Dog rescued as fire destroys garage, burns Wilson home
Wilson, NY8 hours ago
Father, son arrested in alleged kidnapping conspiracy to force an arranged marriage
Lackawanna, NY3 hours ago
Girls hockey champs: Kenmore/Grand Island/Lockport, Monsignor Martin
Kenmore, NY2 days ago
Teen arrested in connection to fatal Club Marcella shooting
Buffalo, NY23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy