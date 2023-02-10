Open in App
Joel Embiid Gets Promoted to NBA All-Star Game Starting Lineup

By Justin Grasso,

6 days ago

All is right for Joel Embiid again when it comes to the NBA All-Star game.

On Friday afternoon, the NBA announced a few changes regarding the 2023 NBA All-Star game. With injuries affecting the availability of a few players, the league has no choice but to add replacements to the player pool, which creates good news for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid .

A couple of weeks ago, Embiid's name was left out of the All-Star's list of ten starters. Considering he's in the midst of another MVP campaign for the third-straight season, many believed the big man was snubbed for the opportunity to start in Utah.

As expected, Embiid was named an All-Star reserve. He was the first player to be revealed out of the Eastern Conference. Now, he's first in line to replace the injured starter, Kevin Durant.

According to an NBA press release, Embiid will be elevated to the starters' pool. He joins Utah Jazz 's Lauri Markkanen and Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant. The three players will replace Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, and Durant.

As those three get promoted to the starting lineup, the All-Star game will now include Minnesota Timberwolves' third-year guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings veteran De'Aaron Fox, and Toronto Raptors standout Pascal Siakam.

