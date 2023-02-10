Joel Embiid Gets Promoted to NBA All-Star Game Starting Lineup

All is right for Joel Embiid again when it comes to the NBA All-Star game.

On Friday afternoon, the NBA announced a few changes regarding the 2023 NBA All-Star game. With injuries affecting the availability of a few players, the league has no choice but to add replacements to the player pool, which creates good news for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid .

A couple of weeks ago, Embiid's name was left out of the All-Star's list of ten starters. Considering he's in the midst of another MVP campaign for the third-straight season, many believed the big man was snubbed for the opportunity to start in Utah.

As expected, Embiid was named an All-Star reserve. He was the first player to be revealed out of the Eastern Conference. Now, he's first in line to replace the injured starter, Kevin Durant.

According to an NBA press release, Embiid will be elevated to the starters' pool. He joins Utah Jazz 's Lauri Markkanen and Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant. The three players will replace Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, and Durant.

As those three get promoted to the starting lineup, the All-Star game will now include Minnesota Timberwolves' third-year guard Anthony Edwards, Sacramento Kings veteran De'Aaron Fox, and Toronto Raptors standout Pascal Siakam.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

More on Sixers Trade Deadline

Framework of the Deal

The Sixers participated in a four-team trade with the Hornets, Blazers, and the Knicks to complete their acquisition of Jalen McDaniels and two second-round picks. With the trade finalized, what are the full terms of the deal?

Furkan Korkmaz is Still Around

It’s no secret that Furkan Korkmaz welcomed a trade this season. As the Turkish sharpshooter is currently out of the team’s rotation, Korkmaz was reportedly interested in garnering an opportunity to get on the court and play, whether it was in Philly or somewhere else.

Former Sixer on the Move

Over the offseason, the Sixers traded away the veteran sharpshooter Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies in the deal that landed them De’Anthony Melton. While Green has finally recovered and made his debut with the Grizzlies, Memphis traded away the veteran on Thursday to the Houston Rockets . Green is likely to become available again soon.