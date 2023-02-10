‘1923’ Star Timothy Dalton Reveals How Brutal Conditions Made Filming a ‘Nightmare’

( Photo Cr: Christopher T. Saunders/Paramount+)

Following the return of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923, actor Timothy Dalton opens up about the brutal conditions he had to endure while filming.

Dalton, who plays Donald Whitfield in 1923, revealed to The New York Times that the weather conditions weren’t great. “It was a nightmare. We are on top of a hill with a blasting wind coming at us. The cameras freeze up. Your toes freeze up.”

However, Timothy Dalton admitted his 1923 co-star Harrison Ford handled the rough conditions better than he did. Ben Richardson, one of 1923’s directors, also spoke about how Ford endured riding horses against the high winds while Dutton had herded cattle to higher altitudes. “I’ve never had a complaint from him,” Richardson disclosed about Ford. “I can’t express how much of a team player he is — to the point that it’s shocking. He’s Harrison Ford. He could be doing anything.”

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Talks About Recruiting Timothy Dalton for ‘1923’

In December 2022, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan recalled how he approached Timothy Dalton for the role in 1923.

“When I called him, I called him from a ranch in Wyoming,” Sheridan explained to Entertainment Tonight. “And he said, ‘Taylor what are you asking me to do? There’s no script, there’s nothing.’ I said, ‘You just gotta trust me,’ which I guess is not a British thing to do.”

Despite the risks, Dalton took a chance on the opportunity. “There’s a reason why these shows are so good, and you all are here in fact,” the actor noted. He also said that anything Sheridan touches is “better than” gold. This is due to the 1923 creator’s work being truly remarkable.”

Timothy Dalton also said that he enjoys the 1923 creator’s rendition of how he handles the issues that he faces. “He’s given me a roadmap and he’s given me a character that has visceral reactions to things. The language of film is emotion and so it’s full of emotion. But of course, cowboys don’t cry.”

Sheridan then spoke about what really draws the audience to his projects. He noted that he’s a good storyteller as well as an honest storyteller. “If you’re an honest storyteller then an audience is going to react to it,” he explained. “And the great artists of our generation and this is one of the truly great artists of our generation.”

Fellow ‘1923’ Star Helen Mirren Talks About Working Alongside ‘Yellowstone’ actress Kelly Reilly on ‘Prime Suspect’

Meanwhile, Helen Mirren spoke about how she has worked alongside Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly in the UK series Prime Suspect.

“I remember this very beautiful and very talented girl arriving on set,” Mirren said about Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton on Yellowstone. “I remember looking at her and saying, ‘There’s a star.’ And it was her first job. It was very clear right from the beginning.”

Mirren then said she has watched Reilly for years continuously have wonderful performances in both on-screen and theater. “It’s just another one of her great performances,” she added.