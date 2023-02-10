Open in App
Charlotte, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Charlotte Observer

‘Asphalt never smelled so good.’ Dilworth road reopens as construction winds down

By Julia Coin,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DnHNF_0kjKhW1v00

Crews reopened Morehead Street on Thursday after a project hurt commute times and effectively cut off Dilworth businesses near the busy McDowell Street intersection for nearly a year and a half.

While the $41 million storm drainage project ’s second phase will not be complete until “early 2023,” all lanes and crosswalks are open at the intersection, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services. Traffic cones will line the lanes until a concrete median is replaced.

Commuters and residents caught a reprieve from dynamite shockwaves and persistent drilling when the project’s first phase was completed in July 2016, but lane closures and familiar clangs returned in November 2021. Planners originally estimated construction would be complete about a year later, but disruptions continued into the new year.

“We recognize construction is disruptive and appreciate the public’s patience as we made improvements to benefit our community,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services communications manager Alyssa Dodd wrote in an email.

For Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, business instantly picked up once the barricades fell down.

“I don’t know if it was a fluke,” owner Matt Wohlfarth said, “but we were busy as hell.” In-person customers increased at least at least 30% since Thursday, he said.

Wohlfarth said the stormwater drainage work was definitely needed. The area, including his half-underground restaurant, used to flood. But the construction hurt business, he said. While regulars filled the restaurant for the last year, rows of construction materials kept signs covered and new faces away.

“They could barely see us,” he said.

So Wohlfarth took to quippy marquees, which he used to express his frustrations with the city throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and to comment on the construction overtaking his business.

“Free party for road crew if finished by 9/1/22,” one read.

“Tell the city McDowell St. should not be a storage lot,” read another.

While East Morehead Street needed to be closed to install the underground pipes, Wohlfarth said, crews also closed the intersecting McDowell Street to make room for equipment, cutting off access to the parking deck — for which Wohlfarth paid $1,500 a month.

The area has seen ongoing construction and economic growth for years and continues to see heavy equipment and intermittent lane closures as Atrium Health, Wake Forest School of Medicine and various apartment complexes populate the outskirts of uptown Charlotte along Morehead Street.

For now, Wohlfarth said he is glad to at least have some sense of normalcy back on Morehead Street.

“Asphalt never smelled so good,” his newest marquee reads.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC
New Charlotte airport parking option saves you time, money and hassle, officials say
Charlotte, NC2 hours ago
For second straight day, a semi truck crash shuts down I-85 South near uptown Charlotte
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Raw sewage ruined her home, then city offered her just $15K on the spot, lawsuit says
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Most Popular
After fire gutted popular Lake Norman nightspot, Tropicana has new place, opening date
Cornelius, NC1 day ago
One person is dead after a Gastonia motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon
Gastonia, NC3 hours ago
Most Charlotte police speed detectors haven’t been properly certified for years, city says
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
A rooftop tortilleria with skyline views headed to a fast-growing corridor of Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles to demolish, rebuild home in McCrorey Heights historic district
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
10 foodie spots to visit for a delicious day in the Matthews area
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
A new food hall will open later this year at Trade and Tryon in Uptown Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Charlotte auto group now owns Harley shop where world’s largest motorcycle rally is held
Rapid City, SD7 hours ago
Neighbors cried foul when Mooresville HOA sought to remove beloved ducks from pond
Mooresville, NC3 days ago
The best things to do in Lake Norman | Feb. 17-23
Mooresville, NC1 day ago
911 callers reporting gunfire at 1 a.m. lead police to body, Pineville officials say
Pineville, NC4 days ago
New entertainment venue joins list of store openings at Concord Mills mall
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Charlotte will ask NC legislators about tax hike for transit, roads over GOP objections
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Nothing to sneeze at: Seasonal allergies may have gotten an early start in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Man and woman killed by gunfire in Charlotte’s South End area, CMPD says
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
A new Mexican restaurant will open soon in Charlotte’s Wesley Heights neighborhood
Charlotte, NC13 hours ago
North Carolina’s most romantic restaurant is in Charlotte, Yelp users say
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
For Hidden Valley seniors, Eastway rec center is a haven for community, fellowship
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Out-of-state hospital looks to build new psychiatric facility in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Video: Head to Charlotte’s suburbs for fine dining
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Find fresh pasta, Italian deli meats and NY bagels at this new Matthews market
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Fewer projects. More money. CMS’ bond referendum proposal is now $2.997 billion
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
‘It’s devastating.’ NC teens moved to adult prison, far from home after jail shuts down
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
‘I don’t want people walking through my backyard’: Court settles neighbors’ greenway fight
Charlotte, NC7 days ago
Love Cheerwine? Then NoDa Brewing’s new beer is just for you.
Charlotte, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy