Kansas City, MO

247Sports

Jalen Hurts' father reflects on Alabama, Oklahoma football chapters of Eagles QB's career

Jalen Hurts is preparing to lead the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but before he became a star in the NFL, he experienced a storied college career between Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts’ father, Averion Hurts Sr., appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and detailed what his son’s journey was like from the Crimson Tide to the Sooners.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Wright talks about starting for the Cowboys

In 2000 and 2001, former South Carolina quarterback Anthony Wright played under one of the brightest spotlights in sports- he was the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Wright went on to start for the Baltimore Ravens anï¿½
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy expected to meet with Washington Commanders about its coordinator job, per report

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is expected to meet with the Washington Commanders about their vacant offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday. The Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVll on Sunday. The news comes weeks after Bieniemy interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts vacant head coaching position. The former Colorado Buffaloes star has been on the Kansas City staff since 2013.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

What Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin football program have in strength and conditioning coach Brady Collins

MADISON, Wis. — Ask anyone who knows how Brady Collins does his job — from former players to colleagues — and you'll hear the same description almost every time. What makes Collins one of the most respected strength and conditioning coaches in college football goes beyond crafting and coordinating workouts. As he put it, "anybody can write a workout. It's not about the workout."
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Notre Dame Offensive Line Coach Harry Hiestand Announces Retirement

On Sunday, Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand announced his retirement. The news isn’t too unexpected, as we heard rumblings he may not return following the departure of former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Alabama. However, the timing seemed to catch everyone off guard. “I have made the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

S&C leader Campbell on Huskers pod: "Our focus right now is, 'Let's win this day'"

It takes so many parts working together, but it's also true that few have larger roles in the building process of Husker football now than Corey Campbell. If you're the head strength and conditioning coach at a big-time program, you're on the ground floor of the project – not only building up bodies but a standard of doing things.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Potential Wide Receiver Cap Casualties For Browns To Keep An Eye On

Here we consider a group of wide receivers around the NFL who approach the 2023 summer with some questions about their roster spot. This is a look at players who could be traded, released, or even retire in the weeks ahead, as well as the financial implications of such decisions for the player and the organization. These situations can often create scenarios where players that normally would not be available during the 2023 off-season become available for a number of financial reasons. With the Free Agent Wide Receiver class not very strong, the Browns should be monitoring these situations.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

247Sports

