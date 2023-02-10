Read full article on original website
The owner of the Kansas City Chiefs is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Texas-Born QBs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Shine in the Super BowlTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Opinion: ‘One of the Worst Calls in Sports History’: Horrific Late Penalty Ruins One of the Great Super BowlsDaily DigestKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII... DearWiseWomen Opinion: WOW!!!DearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
247Sports
Jalen Hurts' father reflects on Alabama, Oklahoma football chapters of Eagles QB's career
Jalen Hurts is preparing to lead the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, but before he became a star in the NFL, he experienced a storied college career between Alabama and Oklahoma. Hurts’ father, Averion Hurts Sr., appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show and detailed what his son’s journey was like from the Crimson Tide to the Sooners.
247Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft after Super Bowl: C.J. Stroud goes No. 1 to Bears after Colts trade pick
CBS Sports' latest 2023 NFL Mock Draft coming out of the Super Bowl includes several mock trades at the top, most involving moves for quarterbacks. The Chicago Bears currently have the No. 1 pick, but are reportedly willing to listen to offers considering the season Justin Fields had as a second-year pro under center.
Wright talks about starting for the Cowboys
In 2000 and 2001, former South Carolina quarterback Anthony Wright played under one of the brightest spotlights in sports- he was the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. Wright went on to start for the Baltimore Ravens anï¿½
247Sports
Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy expected to meet with Washington Commanders about its coordinator job, per report
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is expected to meet with the Washington Commanders about their vacant offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday. The Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVll on Sunday. The news comes weeks after Bieniemy interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts vacant head coaching position. The former Colorado Buffaloes star has been on the Kansas City staff since 2013.
atozsports.com
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts makes strong comments after Super Bowl that fans will love to hear
After their heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, it would be easy for Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts to point fingers. He did the exact opposite. He discussed how it is a team game. Everyone could have been better tonight, including himself. One call did not decide the game.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
247Sports
What Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin football program have in strength and conditioning coach Brady Collins
MADISON, Wis. — Ask anyone who knows how Brady Collins does his job — from former players to colleagues — and you'll hear the same description almost every time. What makes Collins one of the most respected strength and conditioning coaches in college football goes beyond crafting and coordinating workouts. As he put it, "anybody can write a workout. It's not about the workout."
247Sports
Five young Hurricanes that can provide a big boost in 2023 by taking the next step in development
College football is a developmental game. The programs that successfully bring players along year over year and help them settle into bigger roles will generally have the best depth and have the most success replacing players that move on to different destinations. This aspect of building and sustaining a program...
247Sports
How many games will the Arizona State Sun Devils win in 2023? | College Football Today
Pac-12 analyst Nigel Burton joins 247Sports' Carl Reed and Chris Hummer to discuss the projected win total for Arizona State ahead of the 2023 season.
247Sports
Cal Football Recruiting Notebook: Feb. 13
BearTerritory breaks down the latest Cal football recruiting scoop and overviews the latest Golden Bear news from 247Sports.
247Sports
USC football adds former Washington State QB, Mississippi State staffer as graduate assistant
USC head coach Lincoln Riley reloaded his support staff with the addition of former Washington State quarterback and Mississippi State staffer Trey Tinsley as a graduate assistant. Tinsley's Twitter profile implies he will be working with quarterbacks; he is also listed on USC's official website. Tinsley, a SoCal native, is...
247Sports
Tye Fagan backs head coach, believing things will turn around despite worst loss in conference play
The Ole Miss men's basketball team's primary objective to win February took a big sucker punch to the face over the weekend, after South Carolina came to Oxford and used a 9-2 run late to pull of a 64-61 win, snapping an eight game losing streak. Tye Fagan led the...
247Sports
Notre Dame Offensive Line Coach Harry Hiestand Announces Retirement
On Sunday, Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand announced his retirement. The news isn’t too unexpected, as we heard rumblings he may not return following the departure of former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Alabama. However, the timing seemed to catch everyone off guard. “I have made the...
247Sports
Ohio State's Brian Hartline gives offseason advice to returning wide receivers who weren't starters in 2023
While Ohio State will have a new starting quarterback and three new offensive line starters in 2023, the Buckeyes have plenty of talent returning on the offensive side of the ball. No position group exemplifies this better than the Scarlet and Gray's wide receivers. The country learned the names of...
Rhule on ranking playmakers and flexibility with your personnel
Beware the labels just yet. And probably in every offseason in the Matt Rhule era at Nebraska, if you listen closely to what he says. Beware of them with the coordinators and fitting too tight of a description in how they'll operate. Or with certain hybrid players and how they'll be used.
It might be too soon to count Walker Howard out of the coming fight for Ole Miss' quarterback job
Walker Howard is the odds-on favorite to be the backup to whoever is the starting quarterback at Ole Miss this fall. But should he be? Could the once-coveted high school passer win the job?. Howard was rated as the nation's No. 5 quarterback coming out of St. Thomas More High...
247Sports
SMU and San Diego State are reportedly in talks to join the Pac-12 | College Football Today
Pac-12 analyst Nigel Burton joins 247Sports' Carl Reed and Chris Hummer to discuss news that SMU and San Diego State could be part of a potential Pac-12 expansion.
247Sports
S&C leader Campbell on Huskers pod: "Our focus right now is, 'Let's win this day'"
It takes so many parts working together, but it's also true that few have larger roles in the building process of Husker football now than Corey Campbell. If you're the head strength and conditioning coach at a big-time program, you're on the ground floor of the project – not only building up bodies but a standard of doing things.
Official: Alabama adds Kevin Steele, Tommy Rees, Austin Armstrong to staff
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban announced the addition of defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees and inside linebackers coach Austin Armstrong to the Crimson Tide coaching staff for the 2023 season on Monday. “We are excited to bring in such a gifted group of coaches to...
247Sports
Potential Wide Receiver Cap Casualties For Browns To Keep An Eye On
Here we consider a group of wide receivers around the NFL who approach the 2023 summer with some questions about their roster spot. This is a look at players who could be traded, released, or even retire in the weeks ahead, as well as the financial implications of such decisions for the player and the organization. These situations can often create scenarios where players that normally would not be available during the 2023 off-season become available for a number of financial reasons. With the Free Agent Wide Receiver class not very strong, the Browns should be monitoring these situations.
