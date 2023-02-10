Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Provides Fitness Update On Van Dijk, Thiago, Jota, Arthur & Firmino Ahead of Merseyside Derby

Liverpool face Everton at Anfield on Monday in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on some of his key players ahead of Liverpool's crucial Premier League clash with Everton at Anfield on Monday.

The German has been beset with injury problems since before the season began but there are signs that the crisis is easing.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to the media (via Liverpoolfc.com ) ahead of the match with Sean Dyche's Toffees, Klopp gave an update on which players are likely to be in contention for the match with their neighbours.

“The players are back in training, [but] still in different stages. Diogo [Jota] is the closest, he trains now normal already for two days, so another three days [of] training is possible for him. I think he is in contention for the squad, I would say, but we have to wait a little bit.

“Bobby [Firmino] next one, I don’t know, we have to see how that looks now, how he deals with training intensity [and] stuff like this and then we make a decision there.

Roberto Firmino IMAGO / Colorsport

Virgil van Dijk IMAGO / Action Plus

“Virgil, I don’t think he is that close already, but we will work on that as well. Arthur, probably similar to Bobby, I would say.”

It was not all good news however for Reds fans with Klopp admitting that midfielder Thiago Alcantara is struggling with a hip problem.

“Yeah, Thiago has some problems. I know the problems, but I have to ask the medical department what I am allowed to say about it. Hip flexor, stuff like this, that’s it pretty much. He wasn’t able to train.”

The match at Anfield kicks off at 8pm on Monday and we will bring you more coverage ahead of the big game over the coming days.

