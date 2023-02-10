What the Raleigh Police Department says about when to use tasers

The Raleigh Police Department has a “linear use of force continuum” ranging from verbal commands to the use of deadly force which states when and what types of force officers may use.

“When force is required, officers should use the lowest level of force that is appropriate and likely to be effective given the totality of the circumstances,” the department’s policies state.

Less lethal weapons, including tasers, come just before deadly force on the continuum.

“A conducted energy device shall only be used in response to active resistance, which is defined as the use of personal weapons (i.e. hands, feet, or other body parts) or other weapons in order to assault or gain a positional advantage from which an assault is or would be likely,” the policies state.

According to Raleigh Police Department policy, conducted energy devices should not be used under the following circumstances:

When the subject is only offering passive resistance, which is defined as simple non-compliance to a lawful command. Such resistance may include physical resistance which does not pose an imminent threat of assault or indicate escalating aggression.

As punishment.

In defense of “verbal” threats alone.

Near potentially flammable, volatile, or explosive materials to include alcohol-based pepper spray.

On pregnant women, elderly persons, young children, or visibly frail persons unless exigent circumstances exist.

On handcuffed persons unless they are aggressively resisting, violent and likely to harm themselves or others.

When a subject is in physical control of a vehicle in motion or if the officer can determine the vehicle is in gear.

When a subject is operating a device that increases injury risk (bicycle, skateboard, roller blades, etc.).

When a subject is in a location where a fall may cause serious physical injury or death.

To affect an investigative stop/detention.

Simply because a suspect is running away from an officer. However, a conducted energy device maybe used if a subject is escaping by means of active resistance or the officer has probable cause to believe the subject is wanted for a violent felony.

“Officers shall continually reassess the situation to determine whether the subject continues to pose an imminent threat of death or serious bodily injury to the officer or third parties,” the policies state.







Warning shots are not permitted, according to policy.