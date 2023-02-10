Open in App
Evansville, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Coroner identifies man killed in parking lot of Evansville Dollar General

By Seth Austin,

6 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the identity and cause of death for the man killed after being run over by a vehicle in the parking lot of an Evansville Dollar General.

Evansville Police were called to the scene of an accident at the Dollar General on Diamond Avenue on Thursday. Police say a man got out of his vehicle to enter the store, but fell and was struck by another vehicle. Employees administered CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

EPD Street Crimes Unit discusses focus of crime prevention

The coroner’s office has sent a release identifying the deceased as 85-year-old John Elpers of Evansville. The coroner said Elpers died of injuries sustained as a result of being struck.

The Evansville Police Department is continuing to investigate the cause of the accident. As of Friday afternoon, no charges have been filed in connection to the accident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0
