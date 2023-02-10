Read full article on original website
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: How long will SHIB army wait for support?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has gapped down to its lowest level in over a week, as traders largely shunned cryptocurrencies and other riskier assets. SHIB has been slipping after testing the $0.00001590 resistance level, and now, the SHIB army is waiting for the resistance to turn to support. However, that has not happened yet, and at press time, its price was $0.00001269.
Cardano shows bearishness in short-term, but reversal was possible at…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Cardano released the weekly development update on 10 February. It highlighted some notable statistics but did not shore up buyer confidence in the short term. Instead, the price retested $0.37 as resistance before another move downward.
Decoding Lido Finance’s [LDO] hurdles in growth despite continued upgrades
LDO token holders’ revenue and TVL failed to show noticeable growth. Short-term selling wave pulled LDO down by 6% at the time of writing. Three days after introducing major new features as part of the Lido V2 upgrade, Lido Finance [LDO] announced the mainnet update of its MEV Boost relay list.
Decoding why it is dangerous to short HBAR, unless it is intraday scalp trade
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The chances of an HBAR pullback are strong. This does not mean shorting the asset is a feasible idea. Hedera faced a 93.8% drawdown from its peak at...
Litecoin pushes for more adoption through card program- Did LTC benefit?
Litecoin’s transaction milestone underscores a healthy path of adoption that might be aided by real-world utility. LTC price approaches ascending support after a mid-week pivot. Litecoin has struggled to escape the shadow of bears for a long while now. However, this has not stopped the project from proceeding with...
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Despite Kraken blow, ETH remains undeterred
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. At press time, the price of Ethereum (ETH) was at $1,552, down 5% from yesterday and 6% from one week ago. The fall coincided with a market-wide selloff brought on by Kraken’s agreement to stop providing any staking services to US-based clients and its payment of a $30 million settlement to the SEC.
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC can beat two crucial levels by reaching…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The biggest resistance for Bitcoin (BTC) on a daily timescale is in the $24k–$25k range. As it has been the main obstacle for the past eight months, it was also a crucial psychological level.
MakerDAO taps into Chainlink to boost stability in DAI ecosystem
MakerDAO to strengthen its DAI operations by boosting stability through Chainlink integration. MKR experiences limited sell pressure as uncertainty creeps back into the market. Collaboration between blockchain networks or WEB 3 projects often yields interesting results. MakerDAO is the latest crypto project to walk down this road courtesy of its...
Can ETH pull off a strong bounce back as exchange balances reach 4-year lows?
ETH bears are losing momentum after a strong pullback in the last few days. ETH exchange balances reach 4-year lows as outflows continue. Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency just concluded the week with a sizable bearish pullback. There is more directional uncertainty as a result, but multiple indicators and metrics may offer some much-needed clarity.
Cardano’s DeFi activity makes an impressive rebound, thanks to…
Cardano’s DEX volume surged since the launch of Djed. ADA’s key indicators were down which could impact its value. Hit hard by the bear market of 2022, Cardano [ADA] experienced a change of fortune on its DeFi front. The total value locked (TVL) on the network’s smart contracts hit $102 million, recording its best performance in six months.
Chiliz supply on exchanges shows concerning sign, here’s what to expect
Chiliz sends a sizable amount of CHZ to Gate.io. Exchange flows reveal that exchange inflows have been growing as exchange outflows drop. There are multiple factors that determine the price of a cryptocurrency, including demand and supply. An increase in the circulating supply without a demand shift may push down the price.
Polkadot’s Q4 data shows growth in user activity, can DOT sustain this trend?
Polkadot’s address activity registers an uptick as market conditions improve. DOT demand hangs in the balance as the market seeks more directional clarity. Polkadot is off to a healthy start so far this year in terms of its operations, as is the case for most top blockchain networks. However, we cannot truly have a clear understanding of what to expect without a reference point. A recent Messari report revealed the state of Polkadot in Q4 2022.
Ethereum: While “sell orders” dominate market, positive sentiment lingers
Most ETH traders have taken to distributing their holdings. The positive conviction still lingers as many anticipate the Shanghai Upgrade. On-chain assessment of the Net Taker Volume metric has revealed that following the recent rally in the price of Ethereum [ETH], traders have been exiting the market in large numbers, with the highest volume of exits seen since the collapse of Terra-Luna.
Decoding if 1INCH could fall to sell pressure as whale transfers into exchange
A whale transferred two million 1INCH into Binance despite accumulating at a higher average price. The token price declined with the technical outlook poised to fall further. On 12 February, a whale transferred $1.09 million worth of 1inch Network [1INCH] into Binance, Lookonchain revealed. Usually, a transfer of this magnitude infers an intent to sell. However, the on-chain smartmoney track mentioned that the last transfer the said whale had, was in August 2022.
Lido retains its spot as the leading DeFi protocol, the reason isn’t surprising
Lido remains the number one DeFi project with the highest TVL. Staking APR on the platform has, however, fallen consistently. With a 16.77% market share of the $47.2 billion worth of crypto assets locked on several decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, Lido Finance (Lido) retains its spot as the leading project with the highest total value locked (TVL).
Public Bitcoin miners release their January 2023 production update
We previously examined the state of Bitcoin mining, however, it’s also very important to take look at the new data that is now available. This is courtesy of the public Bitcoin miners who recently published their productivity data for January 2023. While we previously looked into Bitcoin mining from...
NEAR faces selling pressure, but here’s why $2.255 support is crucial
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. NEAR could break below the $2.255 support. The Funding Rate dropped significantly by press time. Near Protocol’s [NEAR] shrinking trading volumes could impact investors and traders. At press...
DYDX retraces into an HTF support, can we expect another surge upward?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Two important levels of support remain unbroken for DYDX. Higher timeframe bias remains bullish despite the lower timeframe downward momentum. DYDX made enormous gains in January. Like the...
Decoding TRON’s [TRX] price performance in spite of bearish conditions
TRX’s performance on the price front remained better than many over the last week. Several developments and metrics might have played a role in TRX’s performance. On 10 February, TRON [TRX] announced that the total amount of TRX burned had surpassed 15 billion. With this, the circulating supply of TRX had been reduced by 10.3 billion, which was worth $950, further establishing its deflationary nature.
