Tiger Woods Announces He Will Play Genesis Invitational in Return to Competitive Golf

Tiger Woods will return to competitive golf at next week’s Genesis Invitational. Woods announced Friday that he is returning to the event that he hosts and is run by his foundation.

He has not played officially since missing the cut at the British Open in July.

Woods made the announcement in a short Tweet on Friday afternoon:

Woods surprised the golf world last year when he returned from serious injuries to his right leg to compete in the Masters , where he finished 47 th . Woods was involved in a serious car crash in February of 2021 that required multiple surgeries and still hampers his ability to walk.

After expecting to play at the Hero World Challenge in December, Woods suffered a setback late last year as he prepared for the tournament when he was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, a painful foot issue that impacts the heel and sometimes the arch. Woods said it was related to the multiple injuries he suffered to his right foot.

Woods did compete in The Match , a 12-hole event, and later at the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie , both in December.

“The plantar fasciitis is no fun, and now I get to truly recover and heal and progress forward on this because there’s so many good things that I’ve been able to do physically, to be able to hit the golf ball and practice and do everything in a standstill,’’ he said on Dec. 18. “But I haven’t been able to get from point A to point B, and obviously going to work on this.’’

Woods has said several times that he will attempt to play a very limited schedule that includes the major championships and maybe another event or two, depending on his health.

Last year, Woods surprisingly returned at the Masters , where he finished 47 th . He made the cut at the PGA Championship before withdrawing after the third round and then played just the two rounds at St. Andrews.

Assuming Woods will attempt to compete in the Masters again, the question is if he will try to play somewhere again before that. The most logical choice could be the Players Championship in four weeks. That tournament, which he has won twice, would then give him three weeks off afterward to prepare for the Masters.