Colts Remove Two Head Coaching Finalists from Search

On Friday, it was reported that two finalists for the Indianapolis Colts ' head coaching search are out of the running for the position; New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

"Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was told he’s been eliminated from the Colts search, per source," Albert Breer of The MMQB tweeted. "@MikeSilver reported (and I’ve confirmed) Giants DC Wink Martindale was told the same. Callahan also was up for the Cardinals job, is clearly a name to watch for 2024."

Martindale bowing out doesn’t come as large of a surprise to many as Callahan does, as he was tied to success with the Denver Broncos and Peyton Manning and was vouched for by the former Colts quarterback to owner Jim Irsay.

With many fans and analysts now scrambling to put together who is in the running for the position next, it leaves a total of five finalists on the board. Those names are:

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

Green Bay Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday

Even though there are five names left, it seems to many that the path is clear for the Colts, that path being the offensive mastermind behind Jalen Hurts and Co.; Steichen, and the experienced, defensive leader in Morris.

However, with how crazy the Colts' last six months have been, don’t rule out anything, just yet.

The Colts are within a couple of steps of putting a brand-new name on the sidelines to head the charge for 2023. Whether it’s any of the names that are speculated, or one that is completely flying under the radar, one thing is for sure, it’s exciting to see the future of the Colts being put together, step-by-step and piece-by-piece, as promised by general manager Chris Ballard.

The next couple of days will be ones to keep an ear open for breaking news from Indianapolis.

