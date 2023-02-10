Pat McAfee Reacts to Being Sued by Brett Favre

The former Mountaineer is headed to court.

"I'm getting sued alongside Shannon Sharpe and an auditor from Mississippi by Brett Favre," said former WVU specialist Pat McAfee during his show on Friday afternoon. "Brett Favre is suing me in a defamation lawsuit, saying I defamed his name to try to try to earn a profit. With this I believe comes discovery, depositions, and all these other things."

McAfee said that he received a pair of letters from New York lawyers warning him to remove the content discussing the civil lawsuit involving Brett Favre, who is accused misusing of Mississippi state welfare funds .

"The first letter was, we would like you to go back and erase every single video that has Brett Favre's name mentioned in it from you YouTube library, your Twitter library, and everything else. This is a warning shot, pretty much. So, I looked at that and said that is hilarious. Of course we're not doing that. Put that down, move on with my life. Then a few days later, you have until Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST to issue a public apology to Brett Favre and also to erase all of the video in your catalog that involve Brett Favre's name.

"I'm one of the worst apologizers in history. It's tough to get me to do it. So now I had a deadline, 8:30. I was planning on doing it. We played pickleball. I got caught up, that timeline came and went, and all of a sudden I'm getting sued. I would like everybody to know, the quotes that were in that lawsuit were certainly accurate. But...there was one word I believe that was said often on this particular program and that would be allegedly. Our job is to report the news. Allegedly what was going on down in Mississippi with Brett Favre, the man who is suing me for money for defamation, was being reported on this particular program because we owe the sports media world our coverage of it."