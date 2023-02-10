Dickinson Named Finalist For Nation's Top Center

Michigan's big man in the middle is once again being recognized as one of the top centers in all of college basketball.

It certainly hasn't been the magical season that most Michigan Basketball fans had hoped for, but there's still some good things happening with the program. On Friday, Michigan announced that center Hunter Dickinson was named as a Top 10 finalist for the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award .

Dickinson is one of three centers from the Big Ten conference to be named finalists for the award.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award -- Hunter Dickinson was selected as one of 10 finalists for the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award for the nation's top center. Along with Dickinson, there are two other finalists from the Big Ten, Purdue's Zach Edey and Rutgers' Cliff Omoruyi. The list also features Arizona's Oumar Ballo, UConn's Adama Sanogo, Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner, Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe, North Carolina's Armando Bacot, St. John's Joel Soriano and Xavier's Jack Nunge. In March, five finalists will be presented to Abdul-Jabbar and the Hall of Fame's selection committee. The Selection Committee for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award is composed of top men's college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers.

Dickinson is currently leading the Wolverines in scoring, averaging 18.0 points per game. He's 56.1 percent shooting from the field and 72.1 percent from the free throw line. Dickinson also leads the team in rebounds (8.5 per game) and blocks (1.6 per game).

The Wolverines are currently on a three-game winning streak and will continue to try and claw their way back into the NCAA tournament picture at home this weekend against No. 18 Indiana. The game takes place Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6:00 pm EST on ESPN.

Here's a look at Michigan's seven remaining regular season games: