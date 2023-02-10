Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas DPS provides safety tips for Super Bowl Sunday

By Erin Rosas,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HRqyZ_0kjKVeD100

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the Super Bowl upon us, the Texas Department of Safety reminded communities to drive responsibly as parties will be underway on Sunday.

According to the department, DPS Troopers will increase patrol from 12:00 a.m. until midnight on Sunday as part of the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) initiative. Troopers will be on the roads looking for impaired drivers along with speeding violations and those not wearing a seatbelt.

DPS provided safety tips for the Big Game:

  • If you plan to consume alcohol outside of the home, don’t drink and drive and choose a designated driver. Take alternative transportation if needed;
  • Buckle up everyone in the vehicle as it’s the law;
  • Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped;
  • Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.
  • Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. Also, if you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road;
  • If you can Steer It, Clear It . If you’re involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law;
  • Don’t drive fatigued by allowing plenty of time to reach your destination;
  • Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of roadside assistance. The number can also be found on the back of Texas driver’s licenses;
  • Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas.

DPS added that communities should be on the lookout for suspicious activity and report any information using iWatchTexas or by filing a confidential report here.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State
1 dead after truck hits car, home on South Washington Street
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Code Blue Warming Station active Wednesday
Amarillo, TX2 hours ago
Woman arrested after Border Patrol finds 360lbs of marijuana in vehicle with her child
Brownsville, TX2 days ago
Most Popular
Former Cowboys player Emmitt Smith announces death of his father
Dallas, TX1 day ago
103-year-old celebrates 80 years of bowling: ‘Ed has bowled here forever’
Fox River Grove, IL2 days ago
‘Really terrifying’: Woman injured on Florida State Fair ride
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Owens Corning to furlough 200 employees following December incident
Amarillo, TX22 hours ago
Man indicted for ‘Capital Murder’ after November 2022 death of pregnant woman
Amarillo, TX9 hours ago
Fort Worth local wins $20 million off of Texas Lottery scratch ticket
Fort Worth, TX2 days ago
TDCJ reports death of Hank Skinner prior to September execution date
Pampa, TX4 hours ago
Guymon Police: 15-year-old reported missing has been found
Guymon, OK1 day ago
Before death, teen with autism was tied to mattress with dog collar, indictment says
Brownsville, TX5 hours ago
Video: Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating boyfriend attacks own attorney in court
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Rising Star 3rd grader finds gun superintendent left in school bathroom
Rising Star, TX5 hours ago
Buffalo mass shooter apologizes to families at sentencing: “I can’t believe I actually did it”
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
The 806 with Ro and Ron: Tacosnayarit
Amarillo, TX1 day ago
Texas doesn’t penalize most senior living facilities with confirmed abuse. Why?
Austin, TX10 hours ago
Two dead after Black Hawk helicopter crash near Huntsville
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
1 injured, suspect at large after Monday night shooting in Hereford
Hereford, TX2 days ago
WATCH: Woman fights off attacker in Florida gym
Tampa, FL11 hours ago
Honoring Black History: Professor Silas “S.C.” Patten
Amarillo, TX11 hours ago
Officials identify Dalhart High School student who died after Monday incident
Dalhart, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy