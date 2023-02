101.5 KNUE

Adam Hood’s New Track ‘You Love Me Like That’ Is a Romantic Ode to His Wife [LISTEN] By Lorie Liebig, 6 days ago

By Lorie Liebig, 6 days ago

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Adam Hood has shared a heartfelt new single just in time for Valentine's Day. "You Love Me Like That," out today (Feb. 10), ...