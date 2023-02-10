The lessons of life have been many. Growing old brings a chance to learn even more each day | Opinion

Sunday, Feb. 12, is my 85th birthday. I know it’s Super Bowl Sunday. But I was here first.

Anyway, it is a humbling and grateful feeling to think that I have lived to see so many changes — including all the Super Bowls — and so many other events, both good and bad, since I made my debut into the world in 1938.

As I think about this significant day on my journey, many thoughts come to mind. I wonder if I have been a good steward. Have I used the time wisely, that the Lord has blessed me with? Oh, I know that I have made mistakes. I am a human being and mistakes come with living. My hope is that I learned from my mistakes and that I have been able to pass along to others what I’ve learned.

Looking back over my life, one of the most important lessons I have learned, is patience. The Bible tells us that with patience we “… possess our soul.” Possessing one’s soul is a serious task. While I have grown in the patience department, I know there is still room for improvement.

For example, I am still learning to have patience with our elected officials. I want them to do the right thing when it comes to gun control. I am hoping they will reconsider passing a law that will give any, and everyone the right to carry a concealed gun. Without a permit. I don’t believe such a law is right for us. So I am patiently waiting, while peacefully protesting, that our lawmakers think twice before passing such a law. The lives of their loved ones, our loved ones, could very well depend on the outcome of such a law.

While I am blessed with an abundance of patience, I find that I am short of it when it comes to dealing with Jaylen, my 15-year-old great-grandson. I find it very tiring trying to understand his mumbling way of communicating with me. He is at that stage, you know, the voice-change stage where only his peers can understand what he says.

Even so, I should be an expert at his communicating skills by now. After all, I have been there and done that with his late granddad Rick, my older son who died nine years ago, and his granduncle, Shawn, when they were his age. I guess the saying, “Everything old is new again” is true.

One of the greatest lessons in patience I have learned is to have patience with myself. Learning this came hard, especially when I realized that I can no longer run the race of life at the same pace I ran it 20 years ago (or even five).

It took a few hard knocks, a few out-of-breath moments before I realized that I used to “general” cleaned (an expression my mom used when she meant a thorough cleaning) the bathroom in only 45 minutes. Now it takes me an hour and a half to do the same job. And I usually must take a long break afterwards before going on to another chore.

I’ve learned to have patience with my old friends, who like me, move a lot slower nowadays, and forget a lot more. Growing in patience has also helped me to grow in love and thoughtfulness. I have found that loving unconditionally helps to cleanse my soul of the cobwebs of hate that, if I am not careful, can take up space there, and spread to my heart.

So, while I might not LIKE a person’s ways and/or actions, I can still love him/her. I can love in-spite-of.

Another important lessons I have learned over the years, is the lesson of forgiveness. I am a much healthier person today because I have learned how to forgive those who harmed me.

Still, making the grade with forgiveness didn’t happen overnight. I have suffered greatly in times past as I nursed the pain and hurt often inflicted on me by someone I loved.

I had to come to the conclusion that by wallowing in the self-pity, I was nurturing the pain that was generated by not being able to let go of the hurt. The pain ended the moment I allowed forgiveness to enter my heart. It was a wonderful relief.

Keeping my mind peaceful and free of negativity is another lesson I have benefited from throughout this journey. I led by the words from this scripture in the Bible that says:

“… Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report, if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things…” (Philippians 4:8/KJV)

The lessons of life have been many. But the miracle of growing old is that each day is an opportunity to learn even more.

One day, if I live long enough, I just might get it right.

Oratorio Society to present concert

The Miami Oratorio Society (MOS) will present “Spirit, A Celebration of Music, Culture, and Black History” at 4 p.m. on Feb. 25, at the North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd St. in Miami Gardens.

The MOS is directed by Andrew Anderson, and the program will also feature the Tim Watson Jazz Band.

The concert is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.miamioratorio.com .

‘Down Memory Lane with Bea Hines’

The public is invited to a live event this week that features Bea Hines.

Hines , who joined the Miami Herald in 1966 as a filing clerk, was the newspaper’s first female Black reporter. Over the decades, she has chronicled Miami stories with empathy and authority.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.

Where: North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens.

Cost: Free. Tickets at EventBrite .