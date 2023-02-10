Energage names Lakewood Health System a 2023 top workplace

Lakewood Health System has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, an organization that develops solutions to build and brand top workplaces.

This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program’s 15-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 60 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.

“Lakewood employees take a great deal of pride in the exceptional care they deliver to our patients and residents, as well as the strong reputation this creates within the community,” said Lisa Bjerga, Lakewood president and CEO. “This award is a testament to our employees’ commitment and engagement around not only our patients, but their teams and the community as a whole. We are honored to receive this award and are committed to continuing to build on our culture of excellence.”

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Lakewood Health System (LHS) is an independent rural healthcare system founded in 1936 with a hospital and clinic in Staples, primary care clinics in Browerville, Eagle Bend, Motley and Pillager, and a dermatology clinic and skin and laser center in Sartell.

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Build on 14 years of culture research and the results from 22 million employees surveyed across more than 66,000 organizations. Visit www.energage.com or www.topworkplaces.com.