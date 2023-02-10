Cleveland Browns assistants tracker: Cardinals request permission to speak to Drew Petzing

The Arizona Cardinals have officially requested permission to speak with Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing to fill their offensive coordinator position, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the request Thursday afternoon. However, multiple reports over the last several days had pegged Petzing as a candidate for that specific position, specifically if Jonathan Gannon was hired as the head coach.

Other candidates for the position, per NFL Network, include Washington Commanders receivers coach Drew Terrell and New Orleans Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas.

Gannon, the Cleveland native and St. Ignatius High School graduate, held his introductory news conference with the Cardinals on Thursday. The defensive coordinator for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles had interviewed for the job on Monday, a day after the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 in the Cardinals' home stadium.

Petzing was in his first season as the Browns' quarterbacks coach last season. Prior to that, he spent two seasons as the tight ends coach under head coach Kevin Stefanski, with whom he had coached with in Minnesota from 2014-19.

Petzing and Gannon's connection was with the Vikings. The two were together in Minnesota from 2014-17.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported on Monday that Petzing is also a potential offensive coordinator candidate should Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen get the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job. Steichen is believed to be one of the front-runners for that position.

Tuesday's update: Chris Kiffin becoming Houston Texans linebackers coach

The Browns second defensive assistant expected to depart is defensive line coach Chris Kiffin. KPRC television in Houston's Aaron Wilson reported Monday Kiffin will join DeMeco Ryans' staff with the Houston Texans.

Kiffin and Ryans coached together with the San Francisco 49ers from 2018-19. Kiffin then departed the Bay Area to become Stefanski's defensive line coach in Cleveland.

Kiffin would work under Ryans and new defensive coordinator Matt Burke, who is expected to come over from the Cardinals. The irony there is that the Browns tried to speak with Burke as a potential replacement for Kiffin, but the Cardinals blocked the lateral move.

Wilson reported on Tuesday evening that Kiffin would coach the Texans' linebackers.

Friday, Feb. 10, update: Jeff Howard to be Chargers inside linebackers coach

There's been little movement with regards to the Browns coaching staff since the season ended. That is, except for the change in defensive coordinator .

That changed on Friday when reports emerged that the Browns' defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Jeff Howard is leaving Cleveland for the Los Angeles Chargers. ESPN's Jake Trotter was the first to report the move.

Howard will coach the Chargers' inside linebackers. He last coached linebackers as a defensive assistant with the Minnesota Vikings from 2015-18, part of a seven-year stint as a defensive assistant with the franchise from 2013-19.

The Browns' pass defense ranked fifth each of the last two seasons, allowing 196.2 passing yards in 2022 after giving up 202.3 yards in 2021. In 2020, when the Browns went to the playoffs in head coach Kevin Stefanski's first season, they were ranked 22nd in pass defense at 247.6 yards per game.

Howard's departure is the only major move to occur on the Browns' staff since defensive coordinator Joe Woods was fired hours after the season finale and Jim Schwartz was hired a week-and-a-half later.

Cardinals blocked Browns' attempt to speak to DL coach Matt Burke

When Schwartz was hired, there were expectations of some staff changes on that side of the ball. One name which was tied to him, on Friday, reportedly will be hired instead as the Houston Texans' defensive coordinator.

Former Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach Mike Burke, according to multiple reports, will be joining DeMeco Ryan's staff in Houston. MMQB's Albert Breer reported Friday the Cardinals had blocked the Browns' request to interview Burke, ostensibly to be the defensive line coach in Cleveland.

Burke worked with Schwartz at stops with the Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles during his career. He's also worked for the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns assistants tracker: Cardinals request permission to speak to Drew Petzing