Texans BREAKING: Kliff Kingsbury Next Coach Hire by DeMeco Ryans?

Kliff Kingsbury, 43, is a Texas guy, a former NFL QB and would come to the Texans with his reputation as an offensive innovator.

Last we checked in with Kliff Kingsbury, he was canoodling in Thailand with his girlfriend.

But now? It seems the recently fired Arizona Cardinals is hanging in Houston with new potential boss DeMeco Ryans .

The exiled head coach Kingsbury figures as a candidate to join the new Houston staff as the offensive coordinator … even after having purchased a one-way ticket overseas in order to get some peace and quiet with his model'esque girlfriend.

Kingsbury, 43, is a Texas guy, a former NFL QB and would come with his reputation as an offensive innovator.

We believe Kingsbury presently gets paid $5 million per year going forward to do ... nothing. And we have the guy who broke the Thailand angle, Peter Schrager detailing on Fox, saying, "He's already been contacted by several different teams [about] whether he wants to interview about a job and he said, ‘No, I’m good.”

But maybe he’s decided he can be “good” helping Ryans’ Texans as well.

Houston's offense could certainly use a creative boost. Under head coaches David Culley and Lovie Smith the last two seasons, the Texans averaged a league-worst 16 points per game.

The team will likely to upgrade the quarterback position in April's NFL Draft. After an underwhelming season from Davis Mills and stand-in Kyle Allen, the Texans can choose from talented rookies C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young with the draft's No. 2 overall pick .

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.