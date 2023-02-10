No Charges For MPD Sergeant Involved In Fatal Fort Slocum Park Shooting: Feds

The DC police sergeant will not face charges. Photo Credit: Metropolitan Police Department

The US Attorney’s Office will not be pursuing charges against a Metropolitan Police Department sergeant who shot and killed 31-year-old Kevin Hargraves-Shird at Ford Slocum Park in Northwest Washington, DC.

Prosecutors say that there is insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights or DC charges against Sgt. Reinaldo Otero-Camacho for his role in the fatal July 2022 shooting, which caused controversy last summer.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, Otero, a Fourth District sergeant, responded to a call of a shooting that happened in the 900 block of Longfellow Street near the police station.

According to officials, the call was in response to two minors who had been shot by a man who fled in a white van. Otero spotted the fleeing vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, at which point the driver sped away.

During the police pursuit, the driver struck a curb near the edge of Fort Slouch Park and three men immediately fled. One of the three, Hargraves-Shird, started to flee, but returned to the van, rummaging through it to look for something.

The investigation determined that as Otero exited his police cruiser, he shouted “gun, gun, gun!” and fired one shot at Hargraves-Shird that struck him in the right ear. He was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead that same day.

Officials said that a gun with Hargrave-Shird’s DNA was recovered a few feet from where he fell to the ground. They added that based on the entry wound of the bullet, as well as Otero’s and Hargraves-Shird’s positioning, he was likely facing the officer at the time he fired his weapon.

At the time of the shooting, there was a neighborhood party being held nearby, though a large inflatable moon bounce obscured the view of potential witnesses.

“After a careful, thorough, and independent review of the evidence, federal prosecutors have found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Sergeant Otero used excessive force under the circumstances,” prosecutors said.

The investigation included:

A review of law enforcement and civilian eyewitness accounts;

Physical evidence;

Recorded body-worn camera footage;

Recorded radio communications;

Forensic reports;

An autopsy report;

Reports from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“The US Attorney’s Office reviews all police-involved fatalities to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to conclude that any officers violated either federal criminal civil rights laws or District of Columbia law, according to DOJ officials.

“To prove civil rights violations, prosecutors must typically be able to prove that the involved officers willfully used more force than was reasonably necessary.

“Proving ‘willfulness’ is a heavy burden,” they continued. “Prosecutors must not only prove that the force used was excessive, but must also prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officer acted with the deliberate and specific intent to do something the law forbids.”

